BON: Bon Natural Life Limited
1.99 USD 0.11 (5.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BON ha avuto una variazione del 5.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.89 e ad un massimo di 2.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Bon Natural Life Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.89 2.01
Intervallo Annuale
0.05 3.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.88
- Apertura
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.99
- Ask
- 2.29
- Minimo
- 1.89
- Massimo
- 2.01
- Volume
- 208
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 36.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1890.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.05%
21 settembre, domenica