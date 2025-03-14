QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BON
Tornare a Azioni

BON: Bon Natural Life Limited

1.99 USD 0.11 (5.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BON ha avuto una variazione del 5.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.89 e ad un massimo di 2.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Bon Natural Life Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BON News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.89 2.01
Intervallo Annuale
0.05 3.39
Chiusura Precedente
1.88
Apertura
1.89
Bid
1.99
Ask
2.29
Minimo
1.89
Massimo
2.01
Volume
208
Variazione giornaliera
5.85%
Variazione Mensile
36.30%
Variazione Semestrale
1890.00%
Variazione Annuale
2.05%
21 settembre, domenica