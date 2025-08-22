Valute / AS
AS: Amer Sports Inc
37.47 USD 0.42 (1.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AS ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.14 e ad un massimo di 39.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Amer Sports Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.14 39.00
Intervallo Annuale
15.96 42.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.89
- Apertura
- 38.41
- Bid
- 37.47
- Ask
- 37.77
- Minimo
- 37.14
- Massimo
- 39.00
- Volume
- 8.548 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 134.19%
20 settembre, sabato