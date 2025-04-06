Valute / AEG
AEG: Aegon Ltd New York Registry Shares
7.81 USD 0.12 (1.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEG ha avuto una variazione del 1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.77 e ad un massimo di 7.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Aegon Ltd New York Registry Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77 7.82
Intervallo Annuale
5.42 8.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.69
- Apertura
- 7.80
- Bid
- 7.81
- Ask
- 8.11
- Minimo
- 7.77
- Massimo
- 7.82
- Volume
- 1.836 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.19%
21 settembre, domenica