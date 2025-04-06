QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AEG
AEG: Aegon Ltd New York Registry Shares

7.81 USD 0.12 (1.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AEG ha avuto una variazione del 1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.77 e ad un massimo di 7.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Aegon Ltd New York Registry Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77 7.82
Intervallo Annuale
5.42 8.10
Chiusura Precedente
7.69
Apertura
7.80
Bid
7.81
Ask
8.11
Minimo
7.77
Massimo
7.82
Volume
1.836 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.56%
Variazione Mensile
2.76%
Variazione Semestrale
18.51%
Variazione Annuale
23.19%
