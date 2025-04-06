通貨 / AEG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AEG: Aegon Ltd New York Registry Shares
7.69 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AEGの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.64の安値と7.70の高値で取引されました。
Aegon Ltd New York Registry Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEG News
- ageas: Recent Developments Support Its Income And Value Appeal (AGESY)
- AEG vs. PUK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Aegon (AEG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Aegon NV (AEG) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- AEG vs. ZURVY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Walmart, Coty and Johnson & Johnson fall premarket; Boeing rises
- Aegon Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AEG)
- Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- European stocks largely unchanged ahead of key Jackson Hole gathering
- ASR Nederland stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BofA Securities
- Is Aegon (AEG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- ASR swings to €130 mln profit in H1 2025 on pension buy-outs, lower costs
- Aegon: High-Yielding Baby Bonds Are Attractive (NYSE:AEG)
- Goldman Sachs downgrades ASR Nederland stock rating to Neutral on valuation
- Aegon: Supportive Read-Across From The Corebridge Deal, Buy Confirmed (NYSE:AEG)
- Citi downgrades ASR Nederland stock rating to neutral on valuation
- JPMorgan cuts ASR Nederland stock rating citing valuation concerns
- Berenberg maintains Buy on NN Group with EUR54.20 target
- UBS downgrades ASR Nederland to “neutral,” cites full valuation
- UBS cuts ASR Nederland stock rating, raises target to EUR60.00
- Intuit, Autodesk, Workday, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- European stocks edge higher; trade deal to prevent U.S. recession
- Aegon Stock: Sharp Derating Presents Opportunity - Buy Confirmed (NYSE:AEG)
1日のレンジ
7.64 7.70
1年のレンジ
5.42 8.10
- 以前の終値
- 7.69
- 始値
- 7.65
- 買値
- 7.69
- 買値
- 7.99
- 安値
- 7.64
- 高値
- 7.70
- 出来高
- 2.701 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.69%
- 1年の変化
- 21.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K