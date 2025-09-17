QuotazioniSezioni
EURDKK
EURDKK: Euro vs Danish Krone

7.46182 DKK 0.00050 (0.01%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Danish Krone

Il tasso di cambio EURDKK ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 7.46121 DKK e ad un massimo di 7.46419 DKK per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Corona Danese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.46121 7.46419
Intervallo Annuale
7.40799 7.46897
Chiusura Precedente
7.4623 2
Apertura
7.4635 6
Bid
7.4618 2
Ask
7.4621 2
Minimo
7.4612 1
Massimo
7.4641 9
Volume
15.090 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.01%
Variazione Mensile
0.01%
Variazione Semestrale
0.03%
Variazione Annuale
0.10%
21 settembre, domenica