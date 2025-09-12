QuotesSections
Currencies / EURDKK
Back to Currencies

EURDKK: Euro vs Danish Krone

7.46399 DKK 0.00027 (0.00%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Danish Krone

EURDKK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 7.46247 DKK and at a high of 7.46439 DKK per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Danish Krone dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURDKK News

Daily Range
7.46247 7.46439
Year Range
7.40799 7.46897
Previous Close
7.4637 2
Open
7.4643 1
Bid
7.4639 9
Ask
7.4642 9
Low
7.4624 7
High
7.4643 9
Volume
698
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.04%
6 Months Change
0.06%
Year Change
0.13%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev