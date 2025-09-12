Currencies / EURDKK
EURDKK: Euro vs Danish Krone
7.46399 DKK 0.00027 (0.00%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Danish Krone
EURDKK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 7.46247 DKK and at a high of 7.46439 DKK per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs Danish Krone dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURDKK News
Daily Range
7.46247 7.46439
Year Range
7.40799 7.46897
- Previous Close
- 7.4637 2
- Open
- 7.4643 1
- Bid
- 7.4639 9
- Ask
- 7.4642 9
- Low
- 7.4624 7
- High
- 7.4643 9
- Volume
- 698
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.06%
- Year Change
- 0.13%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev