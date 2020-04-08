Ichimoku Hinko Hyo MTF



Ichimoku Hinko Hyo MTF is a Multi Time Frame indicator. It allows to overlap several ichimoku indicators (from different timeframes) on the same chart.

Doing this allows a better read of the market as informations are directly available to user.

It is possible to select different curves to be displayed (Tenkan, Kijoun, Chikou, Kumo)



In this version 1.0, it is possible to

On M1 chart, overlap M5 and M15 indicators.

On M5 chart, overlap M15 and H1 indicators.

On M15 chart, overlap H1 and H4 indicators

On H1 chart, overlap H4 and D1 indicators.

On H4 chart, overlap D1 and W1 indicators.

On D1 chart, overlap W1 indicators.

As shown , 4 screenshots are classic Ichimoku indicators used in H1, H4 and D1.

At first, we overlap all H4 Ichimoku curves on H1, then D1 kumo on H1.

A last, a screenshot shows all curves overlapped on the same chart H1.

Please be advise that no overlap is done when M30 (classic Ichimoku used).

Please do not use MTF for Daily (you are in H4) and Higher timelines except for cryptocurrencies.