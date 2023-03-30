SMC Trading Pro

4.5

Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0.

Key Features:

  • Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break.

  • Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ).

  • Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection.

  • Order Block in Discount | Premium zone.

  • Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order Blocks.

  • Directly Delete or Change Order Blocks with drag and drop.

  • Show Liquidity Detection Based on Double Top or Double Bottom.

  • Notification Lines with Shortcut "H": Traders can draw notification lines on their screen with a simple shortcut "H", and can update or delete these lines directly.

  • Auto notify new Order Block appear.

  • Auto notify price touching Order Block.

  • Send notification to MT4 Mobile phone ( Android & IOS ).

- FREE Version: ONLY work on USDCAD

- PRO version: work all pairs 

- Link PRO version: 

Buy the 'Pro SMC Tool' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 4 in MetaTrader Market (mql5.com)


Recensioni 9
zainshah94
117
zainshah94 2024.01.19 00:57 
 

Very nice indicator

Franck Martin
170049
Franck Martin 2023.06.06 07:08 
 

Excellent indicator, thank you. It helps me to check my strategy from my signal.

Bojez
331
Bojez 2023.10.18 12:23 
 

The Instructions for settings Video is hard to hear you voice clearly with your accent which makes it hard to setup the template I want to use but this Indicator is the best one I have come across for MT4

Altri dall’autore
Pro SMC Tool
The Anh Pham
Indicatori
Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0. Key Features: Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break. Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ). Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection. Order Block in Discount | Premium zone. Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order
SMC Trading Pro Tool
The Anh Pham
Indicatori
Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0. Key Features: Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break. Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ). Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection. Order Block in Discount | Premium zone. Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order
