Lot Calculator FJD

The Lot Calculation FJD is an expert for risk management for Meta Trader 4.

This expert calculates the value of lot size for every position based on Trader’s given balance, Risk, and Stop loss.

This expert is really user friendly, and calculates lot size with just a few clicks which helps traders specially the scalpers to open a position as quick as possible with respect to the Risk management.





The following inputs can be changed by the user:

1. Percentage of Risk per Trade (RPT %)

2. Balance account

a. Leaving it at the value of 0, uses current balance of account which is the default of this expert

b. Any given value can be entered by the user to change the balance this expert uses for calculation.

3. Slippage value

4. Position Confirmation

a. ON : asks for confirmation before opening a position.

b. OFF: does not ask for confirmation before opening a position. (One Click Trading)





5. Size by Default





6. Display x : allows user to set the location of shown expert on chart horizontally.





7. Display y: allows user to set the location of shown expert on chart vertically.





- Changing the value of X and Y, helps user to change the location of expert to anywhere on the chart.





How to use:





• By clicking on the “Stop Calc”, a horizontal line will be available for the user to set the stop loss.

Remember, for example a BUY position needs to have the “Stop Calc” line somewhere below the market value, if otherwise an error will be given to notify trader. The same goes for the Sell position.





• The calculated lot size is shown, and Buy or Sell button is ready to be clicked by the trader. If Position Confirmation Is “ON”, a confirmation is taken, if not the expert opens the position right away, having the same stoploss on the position. This is really advantageous for the times of power outage, because one the position is opened, it has its stop loss right there.





• The (+) sign increases RPT by 0.5% This Button provides trader a shortcut to easily increase the risk by half a percent rather than having to change the default of RPT in setting of the expert.





- Each click of (+) button increases RPT by %0.5 meaning if RPT is % 1.0, first click will upsizes it to 1.5 %, and second click to 2.0 %, etc.





• The (-) sign decreases RPT by 0.5% This Button provides trader a shortcut to easily decrease the risk by half a percent rather than having to change the default of RPT in setting of the expert. _________________________ HashTag: take profit , calculated, calculation , Money management , stop loss, Lot Calculator HashTag: take profit , calculated, calculation , Money management , stop loss, Lot Calculator



