XAU Breakout Scalper LondonNY

XAU Breakout Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

The EA identifies high-probability breakout setups based on recent price ranges and executes trades automatically with strict risk management.

It is designed for traders who want:

A hands-free trading solution

Controlled drawdown

No risky recovery techniques

⚙️ HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

✔ Identifies recent consolidation ranges

✔ Enters trades only on confirmed breakouts

✔ Uses fixed stop loss and take profit

✔ Trades one position at a time

✔ Filters out high spread conditions

🚫 No martingale

🚫 No grid

🚫 No averaging

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Setting Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Risk per trade 0.5% – 1% Spread Low-spread broker recommended Execution ECN preferred

🧠 RISK MANAGEMENT

Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

Fixed percentage risk per trade

One trade at a time to avoid overexposure

This EA prioritizes capital protection first.

📈 STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS

Strategy Tester results are provided for reference only.

Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, slippage, and execution quality.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER (REQUIRED BY MQL5)

Trading on financial markets involves risk.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and may result in losses.

Use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.

📦 WHAT YOU GET

✔ Compiled Expert Advisor (.ex5)

✔ Lifetime updates

✔ Free technical support

🛠 UPDATES & ROADMAP

Planned improvements include:

Trailing stop & breakeven

Session filters (London / New York)

Advanced volatility filters

⭐ WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

✔ Clean & transparent logic

✔ No hidden risk multipliers

✔ Designed for Gold volatility

✔ Beginner-friendly setup