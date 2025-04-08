XAU Breakout Scalper LondonNY

XAU Breakout Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

The EA identifies high-probability breakout setups based on recent price ranges and executes trades automatically with strict risk management.

It is designed for traders who want:

  • A hands-free trading solution

  • Controlled drawdown

  • No risky recovery techniques

⚙️ HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

✔ Identifies recent consolidation ranges
✔ Enters trades only on confirmed breakouts
✔ Uses fixed stop loss and take profit
✔ Trades one position at a time
✔ Filters out high spread conditions

🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No averaging

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Setting Value
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M5
Risk per trade 0.5% – 1%
Spread Low-spread broker recommended
Execution ECN preferred

🧠 RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

  • Fixed percentage risk per trade

  • One trade at a time to avoid overexposure

This EA prioritizes capital protection first.

📈 STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS

Strategy Tester results are provided for reference only.
Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, slippage, and execution quality.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER (REQUIRED BY MQL5)

Trading on financial markets involves risk.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and may result in losses.
Use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.

📦 WHAT YOU GET

✔ Compiled Expert Advisor (.ex5)
✔ Lifetime updates
✔ Free technical support

🛠 UPDATES & ROADMAP

Planned improvements include:

  • Trailing stop & breakeven

  • Session filters (London / New York)

  • Advanced volatility filters

⭐ WHY CHOOSE THIS EA

✔ Clean & transparent logic
✔ No hidden risk multipliers
✔ Designed for Gold volatility
✔ Beginner-friendly setup


