XAU Breakout Scalper LondonNY
- Experts
- Vincent Gareth Stal
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 5
XAU Breakout Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA identifies high-probability breakout setups based on recent price ranges and executes trades automatically with strict risk management.
It is designed for traders who want:
-
A hands-free trading solution
-
Controlled drawdown
-
No risky recovery techniques
⚙️ HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS
✔ Identifies recent consolidation ranges
✔ Enters trades only on confirmed breakouts
✔ Uses fixed stop loss and take profit
✔ Trades one position at a time
✔ Filters out high spread conditions
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No averaging
📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
|Setting
|Value
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Risk per trade
|0.5% – 1%
|Spread
|Low-spread broker recommended
|Execution
|ECN preferred
🧠 RISK MANAGEMENT
-
Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance
-
Fixed percentage risk per trade
-
One trade at a time to avoid overexposure
This EA prioritizes capital protection first.
📈 STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS
Strategy Tester results are provided for reference only.
Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, slippage, and execution quality.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER (REQUIRED BY MQL5)
Trading on financial markets involves risk.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and may result in losses.
Use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.
📦 WHAT YOU GET
✔ Compiled Expert Advisor (.ex5)
✔ Lifetime updates
✔ Free technical support
🛠 UPDATES & ROADMAP
Planned improvements include:
-
Trailing stop & breakeven
-
Session filters (London / New York)
-
Advanced volatility filters
⭐ WHY CHOOSE THIS EA
✔ Clean & transparent logic
✔ No hidden risk multipliers
✔ Designed for Gold volatility
✔ Beginner-friendly setup