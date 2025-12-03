AxiomSuite Risk Manager

🚀 AxiomSuite – Advanced Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5

A full-account real-time risk controller for disciplined and prop-firm-compliant trading.

AxiomSuite is a professional Risk Management System for MetaTrader 5, designed to actively protect trading accounts with institutional-grade rules.
It supervises all trading operations — manual entries, EA trades, pendings, multi-EA VPS environments — acting as a full-account risk firewall.

AxiomSuite does not open or close trades.
It enforces your risk plan with absolute consistency while leaving 100% freedom to your trading strategy.

Ideal for prop trading, funded account evaluations, VPS risk control, and traders who require strict and transparent money management.

1. Complete Live Account Monitoring

AxiomSuite provides a clean, real-time dashboard showing:

  • Balance & Equity

  • Peak Equity of the day

  • Live Drawdown (value & %)

  • Daily Realized DD

  • Daily Realized PnL

  • Trades used / trades remaining

  • Trading status indicator

Get instant visibility of your risk environment at any moment.

2. Risk Engine v25 – Max Risk per Trade Enforcement

AxiomSuite calculates theoretical risk using:

  • Stop Loss distance

  • Lot size

  • Tick value

  • Reference equity

Enforced rules include:

  • Max Risk % per trade (ex: 1%)

  • Risk Tolerance % (prevents false blocks due to rounding or spread noise)

  • Trade compliance validation for manual and EA orders

  • Instant blocking of trades exceeding the allowed risk

No floating PnL, no spread, no slippage:
👉 pure, stable, predictable risk calculation.

3. Real Daily Drawdown (DD) – Prop-Firm Accurate

AxiomSuite only uses realized data:

  • Realized PnL

  • Commission

  • Swap

Floating losses do not trigger daily DD events, avoiding false lockouts.

Max Daily Loss % rule:

  • DD tracked in real time

  • Alerts when limit is reached

  • No forced closing of open trades

  • Automatic risk reduction applied to remaining trades

Compliant with major prop-firm evaluation models.

4. Daily Trade Quota + Automatic Risk Reduction

Max Trades Per Day

Blocks the (X+1)ᵉ trade once daily quota is consumed.

DD & Trade Quota are Independent

Reaching the DD limit does not prevent trading — remaining trades follow reduced risk.

Reduction Factor

If DD limit is hit:

New Max Risk = (Max Trade Risk %) × (Reduction Factor)

Example:
1% → DD exceeded → reduction 0.50 → new max risk = 0.50%

Automatic Daily Reset at Midnight

  • DD resets

  • Trade counter resets

  • Reduction factor resets

5. Advanced Pending Order Management

AxiomSuite actively supervises all pending orders:

  • Blocks pendings that violate risk rules

  • Removes pendings at session end

  • Prevents pendings from triggering outside allowed hours

  • Logs every event for full transparency

6. Trading Sessions (Two Independent Windows)

Define up to two daily trading sessions:

AxiomSuite can:

  • Allow / restrict trading inside each session

  • Clean pendings automatically at session end

  • Continue monitoring risk outside sessions

This provides robust time-based risk control.

7. Smart Mobile Notifications (Push)

Instant alerts for:

  • Max Daily Loss reached

  • Trade blocked (with exact reason)

  • Max trades per day reached

  • Pendings removed at session end

Features include:

  • Anti-spam cooldown

  • Journal mirror logging

  • Reliable operation on VPS environments

8. QA-Validated Risk Engine

Risk Engine v25 is validated with an automated test harness covering:

  • Max risk per trade

  • Daily DD

  • Reduction factor

  • Quota

  • Sessions

  • Pending orders

  • Floating-Pnl non-regression scenarios

Guaranteeing stability and consistent behavior in live conditions.

9. Compatibility

Works with:

  • Manual traders

  • Any EA (scalping, swing, grid, martingale, trend, etc.)

  • Multi-EA VPS setups

  • Prop-firm evaluation accounts

  • All symbols and market conditions

10. Ideal Use Cases

  • Prop-firm evaluation protection

  • VPS multi-EA risk firewall

  • Risk enforcement for volatile strategies

  • Trading discipline training

  • Strict per-trade & per-day money management

11. Key Advantages

  • No interference with strategy logic

  • True and consistent risk enforcement

  • Realized DD only (no floating traps)

  • Detailed, transparent logs

  • Smart mobile notifications

  • Midnight auto-reset

  • Lightweight, fast, and reliable

🟦 AxiomSuite helps you trade with discipline, consistency and complete transparency.

A powerful risk engine built for serious traders.



推荐产品
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
Moving Average Surfer – MT5 精准趋势捕捉系统 使用 Moving Average Surfer 乘风破浪，这款 EA 专为追求精准、高效与自动风险管理的交易者打造。它结合快速与慢速移动平均线的趋势洞察，并加入高级市场过滤器，用于识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 双移动平均线分析： 利用快/慢 MA 判断市场方向，提高交易精确度。 集成 RSI 过滤： 提供动能验证，避免低质量交易并保持与趋势一致。 动态风险管理： 可自定义的最大风险百分比与自适应手数保护资金安全。 灵活的交易方向控制： 可选择只做多、只做空或双向交易。 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈： 自动计算 SL 与 TP，适用于各种市场环境。 自定义时间周期： 适配任何周期，从剥头皮到波段交易。 独立 Magic Number： 多图表运行安全稳定。 为何交易者选择 Moving Average Surfer： 它是一款结合趋势判定、动能验证与智能风险控制的全自动EA，适合希望拥有纪律化系统的交易者。所有参数均可调整，既灵活又可靠。 让 Moving Average Surfer 帮你精准捕捉高概率交易
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
专家
️ 重要提示：拒绝“赌博式”交易 策略风格： 低频、高精度（狙击手模式）。 交易频率： 约 1-2 笔/月 。 核心逻辑： 本 EA 不会每天频繁交易。它耐心地等待数周，只为精准捕捉比特币巨大的“肥尾 (Fat Tail)”趋势。如果您在寻找每天交易 10 次的剥头皮/高频策略， 请不要购买本 EA 。本工具仅供有耐心的专业投资者使用。 首发特惠：$99 (前 10 套售罄后，价格将严格上调至 $199) TURTLE SIX PATTERN PRO: 趋势跟踪的进化 "Turtle Six Pattern" 不仅仅是另一个 EA；它是对传奇**“海龟交易法则”**的彻底重构与现代化改造，专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 的高波动特性量身定制。 通过将经典的“唐奇安通道突破”与独家的**“六形态市场结构过滤”**相结合，本系统旨在解决趋势交易中最大的痛点： 假突破 (False Breakouts) 。 1. 解锁“六形态”逻辑 (市场结构) 大多数趋势 EA 亏损的原因是简单的“追涨杀跌”。本 EA 更聪明。它利用 SMMA (平滑移动平均线) 和 SSL 通道
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
MT5Eezeorder 2
Tawanda Tinarwo
3 (1)
实用工具
Open and close Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Lot size Specify the number of trades you want to open Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop Once you are done, click Buy or Sell Create trailing stop for multiple trades  PLEASE NOTE: This is not a script, save it in the experts folder What to Always Note Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade  Cross-Check your parameters  1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the SL and TP are great
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
KAB CommandPanel V33
Wang Ze Di
实用工具
专业的 MT5 模块化交易面板。集成了自动风控计算、分批止盈(PTP)、移动止损及独创的“订单焦点管理”功能。支持中英阿日四国语言。 让手动交易像量化一样精准。 KAB 操盘指挥中心 (V33) 专为日内交易者设计，彻底告别繁琐的手动计算和默认下单面板的局限性。 核心亮点： 可视化下单 (Ghost Lines):   下单前在图表上直接拖拽“幽灵线”设定入场、止损和止盈，所见即所得。 智能风控:   输入您愿意承担的金额风险（例如 $50），面板自动计算合适的手数，防止重仓。 独创“焦点管理 (Focus Mode)”:   多数面板只能全平或全改，我们允许您锁定一张特定的订单，对其进行独立的反手、部分平仓或保本操作。 分批止盈 (PTP):   设置多级隐形止盈位，价格触碰自动平仓部分手数，落袋为安。 界面模块化:   下单、风控、工具箱均为独立悬浮窗，可随意拖动或关闭，不遮挡K线。 多语言适配:   完美支持中文、英语、阿拉伯语（修正字体显示）和日语。 智能风控计算 (Smart Risk Calculation) – 在考虑止损距离的情况下，自动计算新订单的成交量（手数）。它允
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於自動訂單和風險管理的實用程序。讓您從利潤中獲得最大收益並限制您的損失。由執業交易員為交易員創建。該實用程序易於使用，適用於交易者手動打開的任何市場訂單或在顧問的幫助下。可以按幻數過濾交易。該實用程序可以同時處理任意數量的訂單。 具有以下功能： 1. 設置止損和止盈水平； 2. 通過追踪止損位平倉； 3. 設定盈虧平衡水平。 該實用程序可以： 1. 分別處理每個訂單（為每個訂單單獨設置級別） 2. 處理一籃子單向訂單（所有訂單的水平設置相同，買入和賣出分開） 3. 處理一籃子多向訂單（所有訂單的級別都設置為通用的，BUY 和 SELL 一起） 選項： STOPLOSS - 如果不使用 =-1，則以點為單位止損； TAKEPROFIT - 以點為單位獲利，不與 -1 一起使用； TRAILING_STOP - 價格變動的點數，如果不使用 =-1； TRAILING_STEP - 每一步利潤將增加的點數； BREAKEVEN_STOP - 將訂單轉移到盈虧平衡點的點數，如果不使用 =-1； BREAKEVEN_STEP - 關閉訂單時的利潤點數；
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
实用工具
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
实用工具
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
实用工具
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
指标
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
专家
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
该产品的买家也购买
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
GRID for MT5 是一種方便的工具，適用於那些使用訂單網格進行交易的人，專為在外匯金融市場上進行快速而舒適的交易而設計。 MT5 的 GRID 有一個可定制的面板，其中包含所有必要的參數。適合有經驗的交易者和初學者。與任何經紀商合作，包括有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀商 - 首先，關閉之前打開的交易。訂單網格可以是固定的——訂單以固定的步長開倉，或者有動態的開倉水平——以更好的價格開倉，它只適用於市價單。 GRID for MT5 交易面板具備開倉、平倉和追踪訂單功能。訂單由一籃子關閉，可以是單向 - 僅買入或賣出，或雙向買入和賣出。要平倉，可以使用止損、止盈、盈虧平衡和追踪止損功能。止損和止盈可以設置為餘額的百分比。具有最短持倉時間和新訂單開倉最小間隔（秒）功能。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46234 選項： MULTIDIRECTIONAL_MODE - 同時關閉雙向訂單，如果為 true - 關閉一籃子訂單，如果為 false - 買入和賣出訂單分別關閉； MIN_HOLDING_SEC - 最小持
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
实用工具
用於半自動交易、訂單管理的實用程序也可用於恢復賬戶上無利可圖的頭寸。它具有通過重疊無利可圖的訂單來減少賬戶回撤的功能。它可以處理手動訂單、從面板打開的訂單或由另一個“EA 交易”打開的訂單。它具有最少的參數，易於配置，可處理任意數量的訂單。對於測試，請使用策略測試器中的可視化模式。 MT4 版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 選項： START_LOT - 初始手數； LOT_MULTIPLIER - 訂單網格中的手數乘數； MAX_LOT - 最大手數； STEP_ORDERS - 訂單網格步驟； STEP_MULTIPLIER - 階步倍增因子，如果 = -1 則不使用； MAX_STEP - 最大階網格步長； OVERLAP_ORDERS - 從哪個訂單啟用訂單重疊功能； OVERLAP_PIPS - 關閉無利可圖訂單的最小利潤點數； STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - 止損和止盈點數，如果 = -1 未使用； BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - 盈虧平衡水平和步長，如果
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
实用工具
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
实用工具
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
实用工具
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
实用工具
請務必在 www.Robertsfx.com 加入我們的 Discord 社區，您也可以在 robertsfx.com 購買 EA 無論價格向哪個方向移動，都能贏得勝利 無論價格向哪個方向移動，該機器人都會根據價格的移動方向改變方向，從而獲勝。這是迄今為止最自由的交易方式。 因此，無論它向哪個方向移動，您都會贏（當價格移動到屏幕截圖中的任何一條紅線時，它會以您設置的利潤目標獲勝）。 您面臨的唯一風險是價格是否正在整合（停留在一個地方）。 對沖忍者是一種半自動交易工具，您可以使用下面的對沖設置進行設置。當您告訴它進行交易時，購買或出售它，然後為您處理一切。 每次機器人改變方向時，它都會彌補你之前的損失，所以當你到達任何一條紅線時，你的利潤將是你決定的。 一個好的經驗法則是使用相當高的風險來獲得回報，但是你在這個鏈接上知道如何交易這個機器人的交易秘密。你想要的是價格移動，一旦它開始移動，你就直接走向你的利潤資金:) 設置 ADR / 平均點差 ADR 是平均每日範圍，顯示該工具在一天內通常平均移動多少點。很高興知道這一點，因為您不希望該機器人在點差變得更高的市場展期中運行
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
实用工具
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
实用工具
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
实用工具
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
实用工具
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
实用工具
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
实用工具
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
实用工具
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
实用工具
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
实用工具
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
实用工具
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
实用工具
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
作者的更多信息
Stop Loss Protector for AxiomSuite
Chouaib Guira
实用工具
AxiomSuite SL Locker – Institutional Stop-Loss Protector for MetaTrader 5 AxiomSuite SL Locker is a professional stop-loss integrity module designed for traders who require strict execution rules on MT5. It protects every position opened by manual trading or Expert Advisors by enforcing safe and compliant stop-loss behavior. This module never opens or closes trades. It only supervises SL modifications in real time and corrects any invalid or risky change instantly. Perfect for prop-firm rule
AxiomSuite Pro
Chouaib Guira
实用工具
AxiomSuite Pro — Institutional-Grade Risk & Compliance Engine for MetaTrader 5 AxiomSuite Pro is a complete institutional risk-management system designed for traders, prop firms and professional managers who need real-time protection, automated discipline, and full compliance tracking inside MetaTrader 5. Unlike classic trading EAs, AxiomSuite Pro does not execute trades. It supervises every trade you place — manually or through your own strategy — and enforces strict rules to prevent viol
