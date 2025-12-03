AxiomSuite Risk Manager

🚀 AxiomSuite – Advanced Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5

A full-account real-time risk controller for disciplined and prop-firm-compliant trading.

AxiomSuite is a professional Risk Management System for MetaTrader 5, designed to actively protect trading accounts with institutional-grade rules.
It supervises all trading operations — manual entries, EA trades, pendings, multi-EA VPS environments — acting as a full-account risk firewall.

AxiomSuite does not open or close trades.
It enforces your risk plan with absolute consistency while leaving 100% freedom to your trading strategy.

Ideal for prop trading, funded account evaluations, VPS risk control, and traders who require strict and transparent money management.

1. Complete Live Account Monitoring

AxiomSuite provides a clean, real-time dashboard showing:

  • Balance & Equity

  • Peak Equity of the day

  • Live Drawdown (value & %)

  • Daily Realized DD

  • Daily Realized PnL

  • Trades used / trades remaining

  • Trading status indicator

Get instant visibility of your risk environment at any moment.

2. Risk Engine v25 – Max Risk per Trade Enforcement

AxiomSuite calculates theoretical risk using:

  • Stop Loss distance

  • Lot size

  • Tick value

  • Reference equity

Enforced rules include:

  • Max Risk % per trade (ex: 1%)

  • Risk Tolerance % (prevents false blocks due to rounding or spread noise)

  • Trade compliance validation for manual and EA orders

  • Instant blocking of trades exceeding the allowed risk

No floating PnL, no spread, no slippage:
👉 pure, stable, predictable risk calculation.

3. Real Daily Drawdown (DD) – Prop-Firm Accurate

AxiomSuite only uses realized data:

  • Realized PnL

  • Commission

  • Swap

Floating losses do not trigger daily DD events, avoiding false lockouts.

Max Daily Loss % rule:

  • DD tracked in real time

  • Alerts when limit is reached

  • No forced closing of open trades

  • Automatic risk reduction applied to remaining trades

Compliant with major prop-firm evaluation models.

4. Daily Trade Quota + Automatic Risk Reduction

Max Trades Per Day

Blocks the (X+1)ᵉ trade once daily quota is consumed.

DD & Trade Quota are Independent

Reaching the DD limit does not prevent trading — remaining trades follow reduced risk.

Reduction Factor

If DD limit is hit:

New Max Risk = (Max Trade Risk %) × (Reduction Factor)

Example:
1% → DD exceeded → reduction 0.50 → new max risk = 0.50%

Automatic Daily Reset at Midnight

  • DD resets

  • Trade counter resets

  • Reduction factor resets

5. Advanced Pending Order Management

AxiomSuite actively supervises all pending orders:

  • Blocks pendings that violate risk rules

  • Removes pendings at session end

  • Prevents pendings from triggering outside allowed hours

  • Logs every event for full transparency

6. Trading Sessions (Two Independent Windows)

Define up to two daily trading sessions:

AxiomSuite can:

  • Allow / restrict trading inside each session

  • Clean pendings automatically at session end

  • Continue monitoring risk outside sessions

This provides robust time-based risk control.

7. Smart Mobile Notifications (Push)

Instant alerts for:

  • Max Daily Loss reached

  • Trade blocked (with exact reason)

  • Max trades per day reached

  • Pendings removed at session end

Features include:

  • Anti-spam cooldown

  • Journal mirror logging

  • Reliable operation on VPS environments

8. QA-Validated Risk Engine

Risk Engine v25 is validated with an automated test harness covering:

  • Max risk per trade

  • Daily DD

  • Reduction factor

  • Quota

  • Sessions

  • Pending orders

  • Floating-Pnl non-regression scenarios

Guaranteeing stability and consistent behavior in live conditions.

9. Compatibility

Works with:

  • Manual traders

  • Any EA (scalping, swing, grid, martingale, trend, etc.)

  • Multi-EA VPS setups

  • Prop-firm evaluation accounts

  • All symbols and market conditions

10. Ideal Use Cases

  • Prop-firm evaluation protection

  • VPS multi-EA risk firewall

  • Risk enforcement for volatile strategies

  • Trading discipline training

  • Strict per-trade & per-day money management

11. Key Advantages

  • No interference with strategy logic

  • True and consistent risk enforcement

  • Realized DD only (no floating traps)

  • Detailed, transparent logs

  • Smart mobile notifications

  • Midnight auto-reset

  • Lightweight, fast, and reliable

🟦 AxiomSuite helps you trade with discipline, consistency and complete transparency.

A powerful risk engine built for serious traders.



