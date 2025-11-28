Enhanced SMC

Advanced SMC & Volumetric Order Block Indicator

Overview
This enhanced-grade for MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to decode market behavior using  Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method. It goes beyond standard price action analysis by integrating  Volumetric Data directly into market structure, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones with precision.

Key Features

  • Volumetric Order Blocks: A unique, split-gauge visualization within Order Block zones that displays the real-time ratio of  Buyer Volume vs. Seller Volume. This allows traders to gauge the strength of a zone instantly.

  • Market Structure Mapping: Automatic detection of  Break of Structure (BoS) and  Change of Character (CHoCH) based on customizable swing settings.

  • Liquidity Analysis: Identifies  Buy Side (BSL) and  Sell Side (SSL) liquidity pools, including real-time detection of  Liquidity Sweeps (fakeouts).

  • Imbalance Detection: Highlights  Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with ATR-based auto-filtering to remove market noise.

  • Smart Mitigation Logic: Automatically updates the status of Order Blocks and FVGs when price mitigates (fills) them, keeping the chart clean.

Advantages

  • Market Insight: Combines price structure with volume data to reveal where "Smart Money" is active.

  • Visual Clarity: Features a  "Self-Healing" graphic engine that prevents object flickering and ensures drawings remain persistent and accurate.

  • Data-Driven Precision: The volumetric gauges provide a quantifiable edge, removing guesswork from Order Block validation.

  • Performance Optimized: Includes range limiters and optimized calculation loops to ensure zero lag on MT5, even with complex history.


Altri dall’autore
ShSH
Raka
1 (1)
Utilità
ShSH (ShSH Has Safe-Haven): un robot di trading con consulente esperto Scoprite il futuro del trading con il nostro ShSH uno strumento di trading automatico , meticolosamente progettato per sfruttare le caratteristiche uniche della volatilità giornaliera del mercato. Questo sistema all'avanguardia sfrutta il metodo del breakout dei prezzi, capitalizzando i movimenti del mercato durante le ore di bassa liquidità per fornire risultati coerenti e affidabili. Caratteristiche principali: 1. Padronanz
Scalping Range Grid
Raka
Indicatori
Are you ready to elevate your trading game and experience unparalleled accuracy in market predictions? The Scalping Range Grid Indicator is not just a tool—it’s your main weapon for pinpointing the next move in the financial markets. Designed for traders who demand the best, this cutting-edge indicator harnesses the power of grid-based analysis to scan future price transit zones with unmatched precision. Imagine having the foresight to know where the price is most likely to pause, consolidate,
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione