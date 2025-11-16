Triple bull vs triple bear

Tentu. Berikut ialah draf penerangan penuh yang menggabungkan semua maklumat yang telah kita bincangkan, sedia untuk anda salin dan tampal ke halaman MQL5 Market anda.

Title: TripleBull VS TripleBear

Short Description

TripleBull VS TripleBear is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to identify and trade on powerful three-bar momentum patterns.

Its core strategy is based on a "versus" logic: it will open a BUY trade after a "Triple Bull" pattern is detected, and will then wait for a "Triple Bear" pattern to open a SELL trade. It intelligently alternates signals, preventing it from over-trading or opening two identical trades in a row.

Built with a modern information panel and Market-compliant safety features, this EA is ready to deploy.

📈 Trading Strategy: How It Works

This EA operates on new bar logic (OnTick with a new bar check) and constantly scans for two primary patterns:

🐂 BUY Signal (Triple Bull) The EA detects one (1) Bearish candlestick.

It then waits for three (3) consecutive Bullish candlesticks to follow.

If the body size of these candles exceeds MinBodyPips , it confirms the momentum.

If the last trade was a SELL (or no trade), it will open a BUY position. 🐻 SELL Signal (Triple Bear) The EA detects one (1) Bullish candlestick.

It then waits for three (3) consecutive Bearish candlesticks to follow.

If the body size of these candles exceeds MinBodyPips , it confirms the momentum.

If the last trade was a BUY (or no trade), it will open a SELL position.

Trade Management:

Stop Loss (SL): Automatically set at the Open price of the third candle in the pattern.

Take Profit (TP): Dynamically set based on the range of the pattern itself.

Alternating Logic: The EA will not open a BUY trade if the last trade was also a BUY. It must wait for a SELL signal to "reset". This is a core feature to prevent chasing an exhausted trend.

💎 Key Features

Modern Info Panel: A clean dashboard on your chart displays the EA's status, runtime, current trade info (P&L, SL/TP in pips), and monthly statistics.

Monthly Performance Logging: On the first day of every month, the EA automatically saves a performance log of the previous month (Total SL, Total TP, Net P&L) into a CSV file for your analysis.

Monthly Stats Reset: After saving the log, the EA will close any open trades and reset its statistical counters, giving you a clean start for the new month.

Market-Ready Safety & Validation: Volume Validation: Automatically validates your LotSize against your broker's min/max/step limits to prevent "invalid volume" errors. Margin Check: Always checks for sufficient funds before opening a trade to prevent "not enough money" errors. SL/TP Validation: Automatically adjusts your SL/TP levels to comply with your broker's SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL , ensuring your trades are always valid.



⚙️ Input Parameters (Settings)

This EA is designed for ease of use with only three main settings:

LotSize (default: 0.1) Your desired trading lot size. The EA will automatically adjust this if it does not comply with your broker's rules.

MinBodyPips (default: 100) The minimum size in pips for the candlestick bodies of the "Triple" pattern. This helps filter out weak or insignificant signals.

InpShowPanel (default: true) Set to true to display the on-chart information panel, or false to hide it.



⭐️ Recommendations

These are the settings we recommend for an optimal balance of risk and performance.

Prioritized Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M30 (30-Minute)

Minimum Capital: $100 USD

Leverage: 1:500 is recommended to provide sufficient margin for trading Gold.

⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING: Lot Size vs. Capital

Your "Minimum Capital" and "LotSize" inputs are directly related. For a $100 account, you MUST change the LotSize input parameter to 0.01.

Using the default LotSize of 0.10 on a $100 account is extremely high-risk and will almost certainly lead to a margin call (MC).

$100 Account: Use LotSize = 0.01

$1,000 Account: You may consider LotSize = 0.10

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and commodities on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Always test the EA on a demo account for a sufficient period before deploying it on a live account. The author is not responsible for any losses incurred.