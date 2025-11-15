Predator 8 AI

Predator 8 AI AI Predicts Next 8 Candles Trend Continuation Probability

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Core Features Real-time output of next 8 candles up/down/sideways probability per bar Built-in Lasso+Attention deep learning model (fully embedded, no internet, no coding required) Zero repaint – historical signals never flicker Supports all markets: Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

Model Training Trained on over 12 million real tick data (2015–2025) Optimized specifically for 8-candle trend continuation 78.4% win rate on M15–H4 timeframes Signal Types: Strong Bull | Weak Bull | Sideways | Weak Bear | Strong Bear _______________________________________________________________________________________

How to Use Download → Restart MT5 → Drag to chart → Ready to use View probability histogram + EMA-based signals Trade with the trend or use counter-stop loss

Purchase Bonuses Full backtest report (PDF) Exclusive Telegram signal group Lifetime free upgrades 7-day no-questions refund Ideal for trend traders _______________________________________________________________________________________

For Programmers: After purchase, request buffer access methods – enable full automated trading

For Manual Traders: After purchase, request recommended trading rules – I’ll guide you step-by-step


