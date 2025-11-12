The Quant EA Gold is a Breakout strategy for Gold for MetaTrader 5, optimized and backtested on ICmarkets and The5ers propfirm.

This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features.



Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support YES Minimum deposit 500 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES







Key features of Quant EA Gold :

Deposit safety

No dangerous strategies like grids or martingale.

Supports single-order trading and short stop-loss.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

