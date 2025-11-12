Quant EA Gold

The Quant EA Gold is a Breakout strategy for Gold for MetaTrader 5, optimized and  backtested on ICmarkets and The5ers propfirm.

This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features.


  
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Type Artificial intelligence
Single order trading support         YES
Minimum deposit 500  USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
Run without prior setup YES


Key features of Quant EA Gold :

  • Deposit safety
    No dangerous strategies like grids or martingale.
    Supports single-order trading and short stop-loss.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: All  brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type or Prop Firms
  • 2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Quantum Queen is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:30 leverage
  • Leverage at least 1:30, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
Plus de l'auteur
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Indicateurs
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Trends Change
Eva Stella Conti
Indicateurs
The Trends Change indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). Great tool for indices, currencies and commodities. It works on every timeframe. Parameters Range : setting to determine the speed of the indicator Line_Up : higher RSI value Line_Down : lower RSI value Show_Bands : if TRUE shows RSI lines MaxBars : analyzed bars Change_Alert : pop-up alert Send App Notification: send notification on
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis