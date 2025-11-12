Quant EA Gold
- Experts
- Eva Stella Conti
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Quant EA Gold is a Breakout strategy for Gold for MetaTrader 5, optimized and backtested on ICmarkets and The5ers propfirm.
This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features.
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Type
|Artificial intelligence
|Single order trading support
|YES
|Minimum deposit
|500 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
|Compatible with ANY broker
|YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
|Run without prior setup
|YES
Key features of Quant EA Gold :
-
Deposit safety
No dangerous strategies like grids or martingale.
Supports single-order trading and short stop-loss.
Minimum requirements and recommendations
- Recommended brokers: All brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type or Prop Firms
- 2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Quantum Queen is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD
- Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:30 leverage
- Leverage at least 1:30, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging.
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).