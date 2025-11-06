VolumePoint POC SR Levels

Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe Volume-Based Support and Resistance Indicator

Overview

VolumePoint Pro is a complete analytical tool built around the concept of Point of Control (POC) — the price level where the highest traded volume occurred during a specific session or period.

By tracking and displaying these price nodes over multiple timeframes, the indicator allows traders to clearly identify zones of high market participation, which often act as powerful support and resistance levels.

The indicator automatically plots and maintains a dynamic network of current, historical, and untested (naked) POCs, together with stacked and weekly POCs, to provide a full structural picture of the market’s volume landscape.

Each of these levels represents an area where buyers and sellers have historically agreed on value, making them key reference points for price behavior, reversals, and continuations.

Core Concept: The Power of POC

The Point of Control is a crucial element of market profile and volume profile analysis.

It marks the price at which the largest volume of orders was transacted — the level where market equilibrium was reached between buyers and sellers.

Price tends to react strongly around these areas because they represent zones of fair value and liquidity concentration.

VolumePoint Pro takes this principle and extends it across timeframes and sessions, allowing traders to track how value areas shift and align over time.

Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe POC Mapping

The indicator calculates and displays POCs from several timeframes simultaneously:

Current daily POC – updates dynamically as the day develops.

Yesterday’s POC – remains static to show previous session value.

Weekly POC – summarizes the dominant trading level of the week.

Historical POCs – derived from prior sessions for broader structure.

These levels can be used individually or in combination to identify overlapping confluences between short-term and long-term value zones.

2. Stacked POC Detection

When multiple POCs from different days or sessions occur within a small price range, the indicator classifies them as stacked.

Stacked POCs highlight significant accumulation or distribution areas where market participants consistently perceived value.

Such regions often act as strong technical barriers, providing excellent reference points for swing trades, range plays, and breakout filters.

3. Naked POC Visualization

A naked POC is a level from a previous session that has not yet been revisited by price.

VolumePoint Pro identifies and marks these untested zones, extending them forward until they are touched.

Naked POCs tend to attract price action and are often used as magnet levels for target placement or mean-reversion entries.

4. Adjustable Volume Profile Structure

Traders can fine-tune how the volume distribution is segmented across price.

Parameters such as POC lookback, number of price rows, and history depth (in days or weeks) allow precise control over the analytical granularity.

This makes the indicator suitable for both short-term intraday analysis and long-term structural mapping.

5. Automatic Line Extension and Visualization

All identified levels are automatically extended forward, maintaining their relevance on future price action.

Each category (daily, weekly, stacked, naked) has its own color and line style for visual distinction.

The clean design ensures that the chart remains organized and easy to interpret, even when multiple levels are active.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description POC Calculation Lookback (bars) Number of bars used to calculate each POC. Price Rows Defines how the price axis is divided for volume profiling. History Depth (days) How many previous sessions to include in daily POC calculations. History Depth (weeks) Number of weeks analyzed for weekly POCs. Stacked Threshold (% of price) Determines sensitivity for detecting overlapping POCs. Line Extension (bars forward) Controls how far levels extend into the future.

Each parameter is designed to give traders full control over precision and display density.

For example, a smaller threshold value will make stacked POC detection stricter, while a longer extension period ensures persistent visibility of historical levels.

Trading Applications

1. Reversal and Reaction Zones

POCs naturally act as strong reaction points. When price approaches a previously established POC, it often pauses, rejects, or reverses due to renewed order flow at that area.

Identifying these levels in advance allows traders to anticipate and plan countertrend setups with defined risk.

2. Breakout Confirmation

When price decisively breaks above or below a POC cluster, it indicates a shift in value perception.

Stacked or overlapping POCs becoming invalidated can confirm trend continuation and provide directional bias for entries.

3. Target and Stop Placement

Untested (naked) POCs serve as natural price magnets and are excellent for defining target areas.

Stops can be positioned beyond stacked POC zones, which represent historically defended levels.

4. Market Structure Context

VolumePoint Pro transforms the abstract concept of “support and resistance” into a quantifiable structure based on objective market data — traded volume.

This eliminates subjectivity and provides a repeatable framework for reading institutional activity.

Technical Characteristics

Works directly on price charts (main window).

Efficient multi-buffer design for fast performance even on historical depth analysis.

Color-coded and style-based visualization for quick distinction of level types.

Compatible with any symbol or timeframe.

No external libraries required.

Optimized for MetaTrader 5’s latest build.

Recommended Usage

VolumePoint Pro is particularly effective when combined with:

Order flow or delta-volume indicators for confirmation.

Price action patterns around high-volume nodes.

Intraday session separation tools for identifying daily rotations.

Higher-timeframe bias filters to align trade direction with dominant value zones.

For scalpers, it helps define short-term equilibrium levels for reactive trades.

For swing traders, it reveals deeper structural confluence between multiple POCs — signaling high-probability areas for position building.

Why This Indicator Is Different

Unlike typical support and resistance tools that rely solely on price levels, VolumePoint Pro is grounded in actual traded activity.

Every level displayed is statistically derived from real market volume, reflecting where traders have placed and executed orders.

The multi-timeframe integration and automatic stacked/naked detection make it more comprehensive than traditional volume profile scripts.

Summary

VolumePoint Pro is a professional-grade analytical indicator designed for traders who understand that volume defines structure .

It transforms raw trading data into actionable visual insights, clearly showing where the market has established value and where it is likely to return.

Whether you are executing scalps, intraday rotations, or swing trades, VolumePoint Pro provides an essential framework for reading institutional footprints and aligning trades with true market structure.