Gann Fusion Activator Pro
- Indicatori
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System
Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator, enhanced with multi-timeframe logic, visual trend zones, and a customizable signal engine.
It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes.
Core Features
-
Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with visual highlights.
-
Multi-Timeframe Support – Detect dominant direction from higher timeframes for stronger confirmations.
-
Custom MA Types – Choose between SMA, EMA, or SMMA smoothing for personalized responsiveness.
-
Zone Visualization – Auto-shaded background between highs and lows for quick structure recognition.
-
Color-coded Trends – Bullish and bearish phases visually separated for easy interpretation.
-
Alert System – Receive instant notifications (on-screen, push, or email) on trend reversals or activations.
Technical Highlights
-
Compatible with all timeframes (M1–MN1)
-
Works on all assets: Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto
-
Custom color themes for different chart styles
-
Lightweight and optimized for backtesting or live trading
-
Plug-and-play integration with any Expert Advisor or signal filter
Ideal For
-
Traders who rely on Gann or swing-based entry logic
-
Price-action and trend-trading systems
-
Signal providers seeking clarity and visual precision
-
Algorithmic developers integrating Gann-based logic into EAs
How It Works
The indicator plots adaptive high/low bands that track market structure.
When price closes above the high band, a bullish activation occurs.
When price closes below the low band, a bearish activation is signaled.
These zones adapt dynamically to volatility and timeframe changes, providing traders with consistent directional clarity.
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1–H4 for swing trading; M15 for intraday
-
MA Type: EMA for fast response, SMMA for smoother trends
-
Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD, US30, BTCUSD
Summary
Gann Fusion Activator Pro transforms the timeless Gann High–Low principle into a precision tool for the modern market.
It delivers powerful clarity, structure, and timing—whether you trade manually or feed signals into automated systems.
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Precision. Clarity. Momentum.