Fair Value Gap Finder MT4

Fair Value Gap Finder detects fair value gaps and generates a signal when price returns to one. Set the minimum and maximum fvg size, customize the colors, style, and length, then let the indicator highlight them for you.


Key Features: 

  • Automatic FVG highlights - The indicator detects all fair value gaps that fit your criteria and marks them on the chart.

  • Entry Signal - A signal is created whenever price retests a fair value gap.

  • Notification - Alerts notify you when a fair value gap or a new signal is generated.

  • Customization - You can freely change the visual settings, as well as turning off alerts and signal detection.


MT5 version here.

If you find Fair Value Gap Finder useful, please consider rating it.
Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.

Altri dall’autore
Fair Value Gap Finder
Josef Vobejda
5 (1)
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap Finder detects fair value gaps and generates a signal when price returns to one. Set the minimum and maximum fvg size, customize the colors, style, and length, then let the indicator highlight them for you. Key Features:  Automatic FVG highlights - The indicator detects all fair value gaps that fit your criteria and marks them on the chart. Entry Signal - A signal is created whenever price retests a fair value gap. Notification - Alerts notify you when a fair value gap or a new
FREE
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator
Josef Vobejda
Indicatori
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator is designed to make trading the Silver Bullet strategy easier and more efficient. It combines all key parts of the ICT Silver Bullet method and highlights them on the chart, so you can focus on placing trades. Each feature is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust settings and visuals to match your trading style and preferences. The control panel lets you quickly hide or show specific tools for clearer analysis. The indicator also includes an alert system that n
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione