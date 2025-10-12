Market Trading Sessions is an indicator that identifies major market sessions such as:



London (09:00 - 18:00 UTC+2)

(09:00 - 18:00 UTC+2) New York (15:00 - 00:00 UTC+2)

(15:00 - 00:00 UTC+2) Sydney (23:00 - 8:00 UTC+2)

(23:00 - 8:00 UTC+2) Tokyo (02:00 - 11:00 UTC+2)



It displays each session’s start and end times, along with its high and low, providing traders with a clearer view of price volatility throughout the day.

The indicator offers high customizability, allowing you to adjust session times and modify the plotting style to match your preference.





If you find this indicator useful, please consider rating it.

Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.