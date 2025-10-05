EMA M5 Immediate M1 Adds

📈 EMA31_144_M5_Immediate_M1_Adds_v2.1 – Intelligent Gold Trend Scalping EA

Author: Tim(2025 Release)

Version: v2.1 Final Market Edition

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

✨ Strategy Logic

Main Trend on M5: The EA immediately opens a position when EMA31 crosses EMA144 (bullish or bearish crossover).

The EA immediately opens a position when crosses (bullish or bearish crossover). Dynamic Add-Ons on M1: Additional positions are opened when M1 moving averages cross in the same direction as the main trend.

Additional positions are opened when M1 moving averages cross in the same direction as the main trend. Trend Consistency: Add-ons are allowed only if M1 is aligned with the M5 trend direction.

Add-ons are allowed only if M1 is aligned with the M5 trend direction. Smart Risk Control: Built-in spread filter, margin check, and optional opposite-position closing for safety.

⚙️ Adjustable Parameters

Parameter Description Lots Trade volume per position or add-on MaxAdditions Maximum number of additional trades (excluding the first entry) StopLossPoints Stop Loss in points TakeProfitPoints Take Profit in points (0 = disabled) MaxSpreadPoints Maximum allowed spread before opening a trade CloseOppositeOnSignal Close opposite positions when a new M5 signal appears RequireMarginCheck Enable/disable available margin check before trade execution DebugMode Enable detailed logging for strategy testing

💡 Key Features

✅ Multi-Timeframe Integration: M5 controls the trend; M1 manages follow-up add-ons.

M5 controls the trend; M1 manages follow-up add-ons. ✅ Stable Logic: Each entry is based on verified EMA momentum crossovers.

Each entry is based on verified EMA momentum crossovers. ✅ Controlled Risk: Unified stop-loss management and spread filtering reduce noise entries.

Unified stop-loss management and spread filtering reduce noise entries. ✅ Visual Feedback: Trade signals and actions are clearly displayed in logs and chart annotations.

Trade signals and actions are clearly displayed in logs and chart annotations. ✅ High Efficiency: Lightweight, fast execution, optimized for gold and major currency pairs.

📊 Market Application

Recommended Timeframes: M5 (main trend) + M1 (scaling entries)

M5 (main trend) + M1 (scaling entries) Recommended Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Style: Trend-following, breakout, or layered position management

📘 Usage Guide

Test the EA on a demo account before live trading. Keep both M5 and M1 charts active for optimal performance. Use a broker with low spreads and stable execution. For best results, run the EA continuously using a VPS.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is an automated trading tool. Trading carries risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying to a live environment. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from its use.

🏆 About Tim

Professional algorithmic trading solutions focused on trend systems, volatility control, and precision execution.

© 2025 Tim. All rights reserved.