EMA M5 Immediate M1 Adds
- Experts
- Lei Tan Lei
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
📈 EMA31_144_M5_Immediate_M1_Adds_v2.1 – Intelligent Gold Trend Scalping EA
Author: Tim(2025 Release)
Version: v2.1 Final Market Edition
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
✨ Strategy Logic
- Main Trend on M5: The EA immediately opens a position when EMA31 crosses EMA144 (bullish or bearish crossover).
- Dynamic Add-Ons on M1: Additional positions are opened when M1 moving averages cross in the same direction as the main trend.
- Trend Consistency: Add-ons are allowed only if M1 is aligned with the M5 trend direction.
- Smart Risk Control: Built-in spread filter, margin check, and optional opposite-position closing for safety.
⚙️ Adjustable Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Lots
|Trade volume per position or add-on
|MaxAdditions
|Maximum number of additional trades (excluding the first entry)
|StopLossPoints
|Stop Loss in points
|TakeProfitPoints
|Take Profit in points (0 = disabled)
|MaxSpreadPoints
|Maximum allowed spread before opening a trade
|CloseOppositeOnSignal
|Close opposite positions when a new M5 signal appears
|RequireMarginCheck
|Enable/disable available margin check before trade execution
|DebugMode
|Enable detailed logging for strategy testing
💡 Key Features
- ✅ Multi-Timeframe Integration: M5 controls the trend; M1 manages follow-up add-ons.
- ✅ Stable Logic: Each entry is based on verified EMA momentum crossovers.
- ✅ Controlled Risk: Unified stop-loss management and spread filtering reduce noise entries.
- ✅ Visual Feedback: Trade signals and actions are clearly displayed in logs and chart annotations.
- ✅ High Efficiency: Lightweight, fast execution, optimized for gold and major currency pairs.
📊 Market Application
- Recommended Timeframes: M5 (main trend) + M1 (scaling entries)
- Recommended Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
- Trading Style: Trend-following, breakout, or layered position management
📘 Usage Guide
- Test the EA on a demo account before live trading.
- Keep both M5 and M1 charts active for optimal performance.
- Use a broker with low spreads and stable execution.
- For best results, run the EA continuously using a VPS.
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is an automated trading tool. Trading carries risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying to a live environment. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from its use.
🏆 About Tim
Professional algorithmic trading solutions focused on trend systems, volatility control, and precision execution.
© 2025 Tim. All rights reserved.