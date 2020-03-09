Forex FalconF4

Forex Falcon: Innovative Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot

Introduction

In today’s fast-paced trading environment, your results depend on the quality of the tools you use. Forex Falcon is not just a trading bot—it’s a high-tech solution designed to enhance your efficiency in the Forex market. This multi-currency bot combines a wide range of features, enabling traders of all levels to navigate complex market conditions with confidence.

Why Choose Forex Falcon

Selecting the right trading bot requires considering your individual goals and needs. Forex Falcon is designed for both beginners and experienced traders, providing tools to configure strategies and adapt them to current market conditions. Despite its high level of automation, your activity and oversight remain important for successful trading.

Unique Features of Forex Falcon

1. Flexible Settings

Forex Falcon offers extensive customization, allowing you to tailor the bot to your personal preferences. Easily adjust strategy parameters, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and lot sizes. This flexibility makes it a universal tool for optimizing your trading approach.

2. Full Automation

The bot operates 24/7, executing trades automatically, which frees your time while ensuring you never miss a market opportunity.

3. Rapid Market Adaptation

Forex Falcon instantly responds to market fluctuations and adjusts strategies to optimize trading performance, ensuring maximum efficiency under any conditions.

4. Multi-Currency Pair Support

The bot supports multiple currency pairs, allowing effective portfolio diversification and risk distribution across various market segments.

Benefits of Using Forex Falcon

High Efficiency

Multiple built-in strategies ensure stable results even in highly volatile markets.

Risk Management

Forex Falcon allows precise risk control by setting stop-loss and take-profit levels, minimizing potential losses and promoting disciplined trading.

User-Friendly Interface

The intuitive interface and simple setup process allow you to start trading quickly and configure the bot according to your strategies.

Support and Updates

The development team regularly updates Forex Falcon to maintain its efficiency, relevance, and incorporate new features.

Getting Started with Forex Falcon

  1. Purchase
    Acquire a license for Forex Falcon to unlock all its features.

  2. Configure
    Personalize risk management settings and select strategies that suit your trading style. Proper configuration is essential for success.

  3. Launch
    Connect the bot to your MetaTrader terminal. Forex Falcon will begin analyzing the market and executing trades based on your configured parameters.

  4. Monitor
    Regularly review trading results, make adjustments to settings as needed, and optimize performance.

Key Parameters of Forex Falcon

Risk Management

  • Lot: Sets the trading lot size (activated if RiskOn is off).

  • RiskOn: Enables/disables automatic risk management.

  • RiskBase: Base value for risk calculation.

Order Series

  • LimitSeries: Maximum number of orders in a series.

  • MinimalStep: Minimum step for the next order.

  • TypeSeria: Series type (e.g., GRID).

  • LotExponent: Exponent for calculating the next order’s lot size.

Position Protection

  • TakeProfit: Take-profit level.

  • StopLoss: Stop-loss level.

  • TrailingStart: Starting level for trailing stop.

  • TrailingStop: Trailing stop level.

Entry Signals

  • ActiveTF: Active timeframe for analysis.

  • HunterTF: Hunter timeframe.

  • HunterLength: Hunter period length.

  • HunterLevel: Hunter signal level.

  • HunterDiffraction: Hunter diffraction.

  • HunterMinLevel: Minimum hunter level.

  • HunterDeltaLevel: Hunter delta level.

  • BandsTF: Bands timeframe.

  • BandsPeriod: Bands period.

  • BandsDeviation: Bands deviation.

  • ChannelMaxBands: Maximum number of bands.

Spread Limit

  • SpreadLimitOn: Enable/disable spread limit.

  • SpreadMin: Minimum spread.

  • SpreadMax: Maximum spread.

Management

  • SetBrokerFilling: Order filling type.

  • HintBotOrder: Order hints.

  • EnabledBuy: Enable buy orders.

  • EnabledSell: Enable sell orders.

  • MagicNumber: Unique order identifier.

  • EcnMode: ECN mode.

  • SetStopsLevel: Stop level.

  • MaximumDrawdown: Maximum drawdown (0 = disabled).

Conclusion

Forex Falcon is a powerful and reliable tool for traders looking to enhance profitability while minimizing risks. Its wide range of customization and full automation make it suitable for traders of all experience levels. Start your journey to successful trading with Forex Falcon and unlock new opportunities for your investments!


Prodotti consigliati
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Experts
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Milch Cow Multi Pro
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Multi Pro EA   "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes. It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals the smart proces
TPS Zero Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Zero Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading solution meticulously engineered to excel in rapid-paced market conditions. Built by the experts at Trading Public School, this EA is specifically designed for scalpers seeking precision and speed in their trading strategies. With TPS Zero Scalper EA, you gain access to a powerful algorithm that swiftly identifies micro-market trends and price differentials. The EA's lightning-fast execution and advanced risk management tools allow yo
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Indicatori
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Super Scalping
I Nyoman Suryasa
1 (2)
Experts
Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Signal histogram scalper" è un indicatore generale sotto forma di istogramma e segnala senza ridisegno o ritardo. L'indicatore "Signal histogram scalper" mostra sul grafico i migliori punti di ingresso lungo il trend. È meglio usarlo insieme ad altri indicatori di tendenza come filtro. L'indicatore mostra buoni risultati sul timeframe M5. Il segnale viene generato dopo la chiusura della candela e appare sotto forma di cerchi verdi e rossi. L'indicatore "Signal histogram scalper" è
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Promining Ai Currency
Rene Taborete Repunte
Experts
Promining Ai Currency è un algoritmo di trading completamente automatizzato molto avanzato. La strategia premium è una combinazione di più indicatori HFT e dotata della funzione di filtro più avanzata come il filtro di volatilità in grado di prevedere improvvisi picchi di volatilità del mercato. NON ACQUISTARE UN EA SENZA LIVE STREAM 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, IN CUI PUOI VERIFICARE REALMENTE LE SUE PRESTAZIONI REALI CARATTERISTICHE Programmatore orario di trading avanzato (da lunedì a do
Pip Titan
Maydilu Isidra Hart
Experts
PipTitan is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, meticulously crafted to enhance your trading performance with precision and reliability. Harnessing the power of advanced technical analysis and automated trading strategies, PipTitan takes your trading to the next level with its robust features and unparalleled accuracy. Key Features: Automated Price Monitoring: Continuously monitors market prices to trigger subsequent trades at optimal levels. User-Friendly Customiz
Neuralwork
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neuralwork is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators). N
Queens Gambit MT4
Arjan Parsa
Experts
Queens Gambit is a next generation EA that has been designed and optimized to trade medium trends of the GBPUSD pair. Once a trend has been established it seeks to activate a favorable entry region and takes multiple positions over a period of time. No risky Grid or Martingale strategies are used at any time. Once the trend changes and there are unprofitable positions they are closed at a set stop loss. The EA continually trades without blackout days or hours and has strict trailing on profitabl
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
SiriusBreakout EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
Experts
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Experts
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer – High-Value MT4 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) & EURUSD Prop Firm Challenges The NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer is a premium MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and trade successfully under strict proprietary firm conditions such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built for performance and precision, this high-value EA combines advanced artificial intelligence with robust trade management to deliver consistent, low-
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GBPUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion on GBPUSD using dual Bollinger-band confirmation. Entries are stop-to-mean orders at SMA(20) after stretched conditions are detected. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an ATR(294) × 2.8 trailing stop. Pen
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
Indicatori
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 3 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede grande precisione, analisi rigorosa e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Golden Scalper PRO è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare questi pilast
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Sistema di breakout a griglia e adattivo Velora è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità progettato a partire dal nucleo di Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), con un Grid Engine adattivo, logica di trailing dinamica, meccanismi di chiusura parziale e voci automatizzate basate sulla volatilità. Progettata per i trader che cercano un mix di aggressività, sicurezza e adattabilità, Velora non è solo reattiva, è anche reattiva. Punti di forza principali IVB Breakout Engine:   rileva raffiche d
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) apre una posizione quando il mercato inizia a muoversi durante la sessione di New York (volume più alto). In questo modo, il momentum viene mantenuto dal volume e possiamo raggiungere il Take Profit con alta probabilità in modo immediato. Segnale (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrata basata sul momentum durante la sessione di New York L'EA rileva l'impulso nascosto attraverso gli FVG (Fair Value Gaps) su timeframe inferiori. Quando l'impuls
TPS Gold Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
1 (1)
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms. Minimum
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contattami dopo l'acquisto per dettagli importanti! Panoramica del Robot: Un Approccio Statistico al Trading Algoritmico Questa offerta non è solo un Expert Advisor; si tratta di acquisire una metodologia comprovata per il trading automatizzato di successo a lungo termine. Questo sistema completo è progettato per fornirti un framework robusto per una redditività costante nei mercati finanziari. La filosofia centrale dietro questo robot di trading è semplice ma profonda: il mercato è un'entità st
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Altri dall’autore
Trend Detects
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Detects indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Strategy for trend trading, filtering market noise and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current bal
Trend Ex
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Trend Ex is an author’s indicator of which you will not find anywhere else. This indicator allows you to find the most likely points of a trend reversal, a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. It works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help to monitor several trad
Determined Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Determined Trend is a direction indicator for determining a trend. You need to understand that any dial indicator is just a visual waveform. As a rule, such Forex indicators contain a whole trading system, process information from several technical instruments and the appearance of its “arrow”? final calculation result. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal appears in the market, signals about it, and the trader can only make a trading decision. The Determined Trend indicator vis
Reflector
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Reflector is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement on the selected trading instrument. The indicator is an indicator of a trend type; it smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. The indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. A trend can be increasing (bullish trend) and decreasing
Icebreaker
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Icebreaker trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. The solution to this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend but also the levels by which you can work. The indicator determines the prevailing trend in the price chart. But not only, but also analyzes the price movement, and indicate the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy
Unexpected
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Unexpected indicator is surprisingly easy to use. You will appreciate the simplicity of the indicator in the very first days of trading. If you correctly determine the beginning of the trend, the result of the transaction will be appropriate. Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you use a live binary options chart as a base, the chances of success are even higher. This indicator can track the steady price movement in a certain direction. In thi
Fact
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Fact shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator can work both for entry points, and as the filter. Uses two settings. This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The intelligent indicator algorithm accurately detects the trend, filters market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to d
Troopers
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
All the points of intersection of the Troopers indicator will be points at which the trend direction changes. Sharp price fluctuations are ignored as well as noise around average prices. Signal points, where the color changes, can be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. This development can be used both for long-term trading and for pipsing on small periods. The indicator algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis base
Primary Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Primary Trend is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at Primary Trend. The Primary Trend indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. This indicator highlights the short-term direction and strength of the market. The indicator is not redrawn. The indicator implements a breakout strategy. The arrows show the direction of the ma
Your Chance
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Your Chance indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. It also estimates the market trend based on rough measurements of price movement. This indicator is confirming and can be especially useful for traders looking for price movements. This indicator highlights the direction and strength of the market and can be used to trade price fluctuations.
Unexpected Decision
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Unexpected Decision is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on th
Trend Analytics
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Trend Analytics is a technical analysis indicator that allows you to determine with sufficient probability when a trend and its direction or flat prevail in the foreign exchange market. The indicator is built on special algorithms. The dignity of which you see in the screenshots. The indicator can work on any timeframe, but to minimize the likelihood of false signals, you should set a timeframe from H15 and higher. In this case, you should use a small stop loss to protect against false signals.
Trends Definitive
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Trends Definitive indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a st
Progres
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Progres indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement on the selected trading instrument. The indicator is a trend-type indicator; it smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. The trend can be ascending (bullish) and decreasing (bearis
Trends Target
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Trend Target analyzes the main parameters of Forex, helps to obtain information about the current position of all market transactions for a particular asset. Trend Target makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend, but also the levels that you can work with. The indicator also allows plotting levels. Quickly identifies support and resistance li
Compasss
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The principle is very simple, practical and effective - they are implemented in the Compass indicator, which will help traders to protect their deposit from loss. This is one of the implementations of the indicator for protecting a position from loss. Similar implementations exist, this is not a complex algorithm. The indicator uses a series of moving averages, which, with a given Length step, form the resulting lines that are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. These lines are t
Consequence
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Consequence indicator determines the moments of the trend reversal and the direction of its movements. He will provide you with everything you need to overcome the losses due to human emotions. Consequence is equipped with the most advanced, adaptable and profitable trading algorithms. It's time to stop wandering in the dark and gain a clear vision of goals in intraday trading, for which this indicator was created. One of the secrets of short-term trading is knowing when to enter a trade.
Star 4D
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The peculiarity of Star 4D is the presence of a signal for entry / exit - the indicator line denotes "buy" or "sell" signals in a certain color. The accuracy of this signal is quite acceptable, see and judge for yourself. Star 4D is also good for getting out of position. The indicator almost completely captures the trend, but filters must be used during a flat. When entering a position, you will always follow the trend. This great property makes Star 4D more attractive.
Ferbey
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The intelligent algorithm of the Ferbey indicator shows potential reversal points of the market with a high probability. The Ferbey indicator is perfect for trend trading! If you trade with the trend, then a trading strategy based on this indicator will suit you perfectly. The indicator filters out market noise, practically all and all the necessary functions for working on a thread are built into one tool. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, the indicator setting is at your req
Trend Regulator
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. The Trend Regulator indicator will help the trader to make decisions by helping him with the appropriate signals. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Regulator indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise and all the necessary features built into o
Identify Take
Oleksii Ferbei
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Identify Take - trend trading strategy, market noise filtering and all necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one setting parameter. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the Identify Take indicator shows the points of a potential market reversal. Most often, a good trend can be seen visually on the price chart. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the curre
Easys Trends
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Easy Trends indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. It smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging the data. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the indicator lags a little, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader ca
Reversal Prices
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Reversal Prices is an indicator that has a fairly powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. Reversal Prices - the new word in trend detection! With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or it
Analytical Concentration
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The new Analytical Concentration leading trend indicator uses adaptive anti-aliasing. It allows you to enter the market early. Indicator of a sharp turn to a dynamic change of direction. The Analytical Concentration indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. An indicator that has a sufficiently powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. A new word in trend detection! It smooths out pr
Trends Protection
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Trend Protection Indicator Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope gives way to fear, and when it passes, hope reappears. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Trinitron
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Индикатор Trinitron создан для того чтобы отображать тренд в наглядном виде. Одним из главных определений для мониторинга рынка валют является тренд. Тренд - это устойчивое направление движения цены. Для его нахождения индикатор использет расчёты, призванные сглаживать резкие колебания, не влияющие на общую картину движения цены. Тренд может быть возрастающим (бычий тренд) и убывающий (медвежий тренд). В большинстве случаев тренд растёт долго и резко падает, но во всём бывают исключения. На дв
Explosive Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The indicator analyzes the chart as a mathematical function with X-time and Y-price axes. Time is presented in bars, price in pips. The purpose of the analysis is to give the user a signal to action at the moment when the function forms a recoilless movement in one direction over a certain period of time. The indicator parameters must be selected for each currency pair, since the price function is formed differently for each currency pair. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with a
Trend Navigato
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
The Forex indicator   TrendNavigator   is a technical indicator. TrendNavigator is a tool that allows traders employing this strategy to better understand what is happening in the market and predict in which direction the price will continue to move. The indicator's values are calculated based on price movements of the currency pair or any other financial asset. Within the scope of technical analysis, the TrendNavigator indicator is used by traders to forecast future price values or the overall
Trends Finder
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
"Trend Finder" is a trend trading strategy that combines market noise filtration and all necessary functions in one tool! The system automatically displays entry and exit points using arrows. Only one parameter is sufficient for configuration. It offers simple, intuitively understandable, and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the "Trend Finder" indicator identifies potential market reversal points. Often, a good trend can be visually observed on the price chart. However, a
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione