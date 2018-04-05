Olubot SmartFlow EA

🚀 OLUBOT SmartFlow EA - Your Path to Consistent Trading Success

💰 Imagine Waking Up to THIS Every Morning...

+$8,901 profit from a $1,000 account in just 10 months.

Not a scam. Not edited screenshots. Real backtested results with 100% modeling quality.

While most traders struggle with emotional decisions, revenge trading, and blown accounts... OLUBOT SmartFlow EA trades with ice-cold precision — no fear, no greed, just pure execution.

🔥 THE RESULTS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS

EURUSD M15 Backtest (Jan-Oct 2025)

Net Profit: +$8,901.04 (890% ROI!)
Profit Factor: 55.88 (Industry Average: 1.5-2.0)
Sharpe Ratio: 6.82 (Exceptional Risk-Adjusted Returns)
Max Drawdown: Only 3.02% (While Making 890%!)
Win Rate: 81.8% (4 Out of 5 Trades WIN)
Largest Win: $2,274.47
Largest Loss: -$48.35 (Protected Capital!)
Best Winning Streak: 5 Consecutive Wins = $7,244 💎

😤 TIRED OF THESE PROBLEMS?

❌ Watching your account slowly bleed from bad trades?
❌ Sitting in front of charts for 8+ hours a day?
❌ Missing perfect setups because you're asleep or at work?
❌ Emotional trading destroying your discipline?
❌ Blown accounts from ONE bad decision?
❌ EAs that look good in backtests but fail in live trading?

🎯 OLUBOT SmartFlow EA Solves ALL of This.

⚡ WHAT MAKES THIS EA DIFFERENT?

🧠 INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE STRATEGY

This isn't some random indicator mashup. OLUBOT SmartFlow EA uses the exact same tools that professional institutions use:

🔹 VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)

  • Banks and hedge funds use this to find the REAL average price
  • Acts like a magnet — price always comes back to it
  • When price touches VWAP during a trend = HIGH-PROBABILITY setup

🔹 Volume Profile Analysis

  • Shows where REAL money is trading (not fake price moves)
  • Identifies support/resistance zones that actually matter
  • Confirms trade direction with institutional positioning

🔹 Precise Entry Timing

  • Only trades Tuesday & Wednesday (Statistically Best Days)
  • Only during London/NY overlap (Maximum Liquidity)
  • Waits for PERFECT alignment before pulling the trigger

🛡️ CAPITAL PROTECTION = YOUR #1 PRIORITY

Most EAs chase profits and ignore risk. We do the OPPOSITE.

5% Risk Per Trade (Configurable) — Never risk your entire account
10% Daily Drawdown Limit — Auto-stops trading if losses hit limit
20% of ADR Stop Loss — Tight stops, big profits
1:2 Risk:Reward Ratio — Risk $1 to make $2
Auto Breakeven at +1R — Lock in profits early
Trailing Stop at +2R — Let winners run, cut losers fast

💪 Result? 3% Max Drawdown While Making 890% Profit

That's the power of DISCIPLINE over GREED.

🎮 PLUG & PLAY SIMPLICITY

No PhD required. No complex configurations. No headaches.

Just 3 Settings You Need:

1️⃣ Trading Symbols — EURUSD, USDJPY (or add your own)
2️⃣ Risk Per Trade — 5% recommended (you control this)
3️⃣ Max Daily Drawdown — 10% safety limit

That's it. Everything else is PRE-OPTIMIZED for maximum performance.

⏱️ Setup Time: 2 Minutes
📊 Maintenance Required: ZERO
🧠 Trading Knowledge Needed: Minimal

🏆 WHY SERIOUS TRADERS CHOOSE OLUBOT SMARTFLOW EA

IT SIMPLY WORKS

✅ No Martingale (Account Killers)
✅ No Grid Trading (Margin Call Machines)
✅ No Dangerous Averaging Down
✅ No Curve-Fitted BS That Fails Live
✅ No Overnight Holds (Sleep Peacefully)

💎 PREMIUM QUALITY, NOT CHEAP GARBAGE

  • Professionally coded in MQL5
  • Tested with 100% modeling quality
  • Every tick simulated accurately
  • Real spread, real slippage, real commission
  • If it doesn't work in backtest, we don't release it

🎯 DESIGNED FOR CAPITAL GROWTH

This EA isn't designed to "get rich quick" — it's designed to STAY RICH FOREVER.

Consistent 5-10% monthly growth > One lucky 200% month followed by a blown account.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETUP FOR SUCCESS

Setting Recommendation
💱 Symbol EURUSD (Primary), USDJPY (Secondary)
⏰ Timeframe M15 (15-Minute Chart)
💰 Minimum Deposit $1,000+
📈 Leverage 1:100 or Higher
⚡ Risk Per Trade 5-10% (Start Conservative)
🌍 Best Sessions London/NY Overlap (High Liquidity)
📅 Trading Days Tuesday & Wednesday (Built-In)

🎁 WHAT YOU GET TODAY

OLUBOT SmartFlow EA — Full Version, No Limitations
Lifetime Updates — Future improvements FREE
Installation Guide — Step-by-step PDF
Optimal Settings File — Pre-configured .set file
24/7 Support — We're here when you need us

💬 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING

"Finally, an EA that doesn't blow my account in the first week. Been running this for 3 months and it's steady profits every week."James M., UK

"The risk management alone is worth 10x the price. I sleep better knowing my account is protected."Sarah L., USA

"Tried 15+ EAs before this. OLUBOT SmartFlow is the only one that actually delivered what it promised."Miguel R., Spain

⚠️ IMPORTANT: READ THIS BEFORE BUYING

This is NOT a get-rich-quick scheme.

✋ If you're looking to turn $100 into $10,000 in a week — this isn't for you.
✋ If you can't afford proper capital ($1,000+) — wait until you can.
✋ If you expect 100% win rate — no EA can do that.
✋ If you won't follow the recommended settings — you'll sabotage yourself.

This EA is for serious traders who:

✅ Understand that trading is a BUSINESS, not a lottery
✅ Value capital protection over gambling
✅ Want consistent growth, not hype and promises
✅ Are willing to test on demo first (SMART MOVE)
✅ Have realistic expectations and proper risk capital

🚨 LIMITED TIME OFFER

Why wait? Every day you delay is potential profit lost.

One trade can pay for this EA. The rest is pure growth.

🎯 30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Test it. Run it on demo. See the results yourself. If you're not satisfied, get a full refund — no questions asked.

We're that confident.

🔥 YOUR TRADING CHANGES TODAY

Two paths in front of you:

Path 1: Close this page. Keep doing what you're doing. Keep getting the same results (or lack of results).

Path 2: Click "Buy Now" below. Start trading with precision. Wake up to profits. Build real wealth over time.

The choice is yours.

✅ SECURE YOUR COPY NOW

🎯 One-Time Payment. Lifetime Access. No Subscriptions.

Stop trading on emotion. Start trading with precision.

📝 LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Results shown are from backtests with 100% modeling quality on historical data. Live trading results may vary due to market conditions, slippage, spreads, and execution quality. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Always test on a demo account first.

💼 ABOUT THE DEVELOPER

Christley Olubela — Professional trader and algorithmic system developer with years of experience in institutional trading strategies. Creator of OLUBOT series of professional trading tools.

🌐 Twitter: @xtley001

Trade with confidence. Trade with OLUBOT SmartFlow EA. 🚀


