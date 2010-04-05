ForexRuby Trading EA and Indicator

ForexRubyEA is a fully automated trading system designed to simplify your trading. Using forexruby Custome Indicator.
It manages trades with smart logic, risk control, and built-in protection features — all without requiring constant monitoring.

Download EA for this indicator: forexrubyaibot 

DM: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexruby/

✅ Key Features

  • Plug & Play – Easy setup, works out of the box.

  • Automated Trading – Places, manages, and closes trades automatically.

  • Risk Management – Customizable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit.

  • Expiration & License Protection – Runs only on authorized accounts and within license period.

  • User-Friendly Design – Clean chart display with alerts and notifications.

  • Chart Styling – Automatically sets chart background and candle colors for easier analysis.

  • Built-in Alerts – Pop-up, sound, push notifications, or email.

  • Performance Stability – Optimized for speed and reliability in MetaTrader 5.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • LotSize – Fixed lot size for each trade.

  • RiskPercent – Risk-based lot sizing (% of account balance).

  • StopLoss – Stop-loss level in pips.

  • TakeProfit – Take-profit level in pips.

  • TrailingStop – Trailing stop in pips to lock profits.

  • MagicNumber – Unique ID for trades (avoids conflicts with other EAs).

  • MaxTrades – Maximum number of trades allowed at once.

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed price slippage when executing orders.

  • AlertOn – Enable/disable on-screen alerts.

  • SoundON – Enable/disable sound notifications.

  • EmailON – Enable/disable email alerts.

  • PushNotificationON – Enable/disable push notifications to mobile.

🎯 Why Choose ForexRubyEA?

  • Saves time by automating strategies.

  • Reduces stress with built-in risk protection.

  • Professional features designed for both beginners and advanced traders.


