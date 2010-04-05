ForexRuby Trading EA and Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Sodiq Kayode Hammed
- Sürüm: 1.0
ForexRubyEA is a fully automated trading system designed to simplify your trading. Using forexruby Custome Indicator.
It manages trades with smart logic, risk control, and built-in protection features — all without requiring constant monitoring.
Download EA for this indicator: forexrubyaibot
DM: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexruby/
✅ Key Features
-
Plug & Play – Easy setup, works out of the box.
-
Automated Trading – Places, manages, and closes trades automatically.
-
Risk Management – Customizable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit.
-
Expiration & License Protection – Runs only on authorized accounts and within license period.
-
User-Friendly Design – Clean chart display with alerts and notifications.
-
Chart Styling – Automatically sets chart background and candle colors for easier analysis.
-
Built-in Alerts – Pop-up, sound, push notifications, or email.
-
Performance Stability – Optimized for speed and reliability in MetaTrader 5.
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
LotSize – Fixed lot size for each trade.
-
RiskPercent – Risk-based lot sizing (% of account balance).
-
StopLoss – Stop-loss level in pips.
-
TakeProfit – Take-profit level in pips.
-
TrailingStop – Trailing stop in pips to lock profits.
-
MagicNumber – Unique ID for trades (avoids conflicts with other EAs).
-
MaxTrades – Maximum number of trades allowed at once.
-
Slippage – Maximum allowed price slippage when executing orders.
-
AlertOn – Enable/disable on-screen alerts.
-
SoundON – Enable/disable sound notifications.
-
EmailON – Enable/disable email alerts.
-
PushNotificationON – Enable/disable push notifications to mobile.
🎯 Why Choose ForexRubyEA?
-
Saves time by automating strategies.
-
Reduces stress with built-in risk protection.
-
Professional features designed for both beginners and advanced traders.