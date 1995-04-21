Candletic Timer to the right

 CandleCountdown Indicator — Overview

This indicator displays a live countdown timer for the current candle on your chart, updating every second. It’s designed to be visually intuitive, resilient across timeframes, and smartly formatted for clarity.


🔧 Core Features

Real-Time Countdown

Shows how much time remains until the current candle closes, updating once per second.

Smart Time Formatting

Adapts the display based on remaining time:

→ shows just seconds (e.g., )

→ shows  (e.g., )

→ shows  (e.g., )

Color-Coded Urgency

Green: More than 10 seconds left

Yellow: 10–4 seconds left

Red: Final 3 seconds

Dynamic Positioning

Anchored to the current candle’s time and price, offset slightly to the right using a configurable fraction of the bar width. This ensures it stays visible regardless of zoom or chart shift.

Resilient Across Timeframes

Survives timeframe changes, symbol swaps, and chart refreshes without disappearing. It redraws immediately on load and updates on every tick and timer event.


This indicator is perfect for traders who want a precise visual cue for candle timing — whether you're scalping on 1-minute charts or watching setups on H4 or daily.

If you ever want to extend it with alerts, flashing effects, or multi-symbol overlays, I’ve got your back. Just say the word.
