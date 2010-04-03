Previous Candle High/Low with Custom Time and Timeframe

This indicator automatically plots two horizontal lines on your chart, showing the high and low of the most recent completed candle from a user-selected timeframe. It is designed for traders who want to clearly mark important intraday or higher-timeframe levels without manually drawing them.

At the start of each trading day, the indicator waits until your chosen activation time (HH:MM server time). Once that time is reached, it deletes Prevous candle. (from any timeframe, yesterday, last 4hr, last hr etc) levels and draws two new lines:

Upper Line (Green): the high of the most recent completed candle from the selected timeframe.

Lower Line (Red): the low of the most recent completed candle from the selected timeframe.

The levels remain fixed on the chart throughout the day and are automatically removed and redrawn on the next day at the same activation time. This ensures a clean chart with only the current day’s levels visible.

Key Features

Flexible start time: choose any hour and minute (e.g. 09:34, 22:45) for the daily update.

Multi-timeframe source: pick the timeframe of the reference candle: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1.

Visual clarity: green line for highs and red line for lows, with customizable style and thickness.

Automatic cleanup: old levels are deleted before new ones are drawn.

Chart-friendly: works on any chart timeframe and symbol.

Customization: choose line width, color, style, whether lines can be selected, and whether they appear in the background.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart and select your desired Start Time and Reference Timeframe. When the start time is reached, the indicator will draw the two levels based on the most recent completed candle of that timeframe. Use these levels as support/resistance zones, breakout markers, or entry/exit guides depending on your trading strategy.

Example Use Cases

Day traders marking the H1 high/low at 09:00 to guide intraday trades.

Swing traders drawing D1 high/low at the start of the London or New York session.

Scalpers tracking M15 or M30 candle ranges at a custom session opening time.

This tool keeps your charts uncluttered and ensures that only the most relevant daily levels are shown, giving you a reliable visual reference point for trading decisions.