Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard

Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments. This pulls trades directly from MT5 trade history.


The Multicurrency Comparison table shows side-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs.

This indicator is a time-based Analysis Daily, weekly, monthly performance.


Produits recommandés
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Insight Flow MT5
Nikola Pocuca
Indicateurs
First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
Smart Currency Strength MT5
Francesco Baldi
Indicateurs
Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicateurs
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Analyse de Volume Illimitée pour Tout Actif ! CVD SmoothFlow Pro est la solution ultime pour les traders recherchant une analyse de volume précise et illimitée. En utilisant le calcul du Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) avec un filtrage avancé du bruit, la version Pro offre la flexibilité et la précision nécessaires pour trader tout actif financier. Que propose CVD SmoothFlow Pro ? Analyse Claire : Filtre le bruit du marché et met en avant les mouvements de volume signifi
Blahtech VWAP MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Was: $69  Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor Mo
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Découvrez la puissance de l'analyse des volumes avec notre indicateur de profil de volume pour Metatrader !   /   Version MT4 Basic Volume Profile est un indicateur spécialement conçu pour les traders manuels qui cherchent à optimiser leur trading. L'indicateur Volume Profile est un outil essentiel pour tout trader sérieux cherchant à mieux comprendre le comportement du marché. Grâce à notre solution innovante, vous pouvez visualiser de manière claire et concise la manière dont le volume des t
Clarity Pulse Detector
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Clarity Pulse Detector Clarity Pulse Detector analyse les barres clôturées et les barres de volume associées pour identifier de véritables renversements de tendance sans dépendre de données futures. L’indicateur calcule la force du « pulse » en fonction des réglages configurables du SSP (Signal Strength Parameter) et compare les récents sommets et creux pour détecter les points de cassure. Une fois que les conditions requises sont remplies sur une barre clôturée, l’outil trace clairement un m
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicateurs
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
Indicateurs
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
SSL Channel MT5
Steven Mccutcheon Roberton
Indicateurs
Boost your trading accuracy with the SSL Channel Indicator , designed to identify trends and precise entry points. This dynamic tool adapts to all trading instruments and timeframes. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, the SSL Channel Indicator simplifies market analysis, helping you trade confidently and effectively. Unlock your trading potential today! MT4 Link-  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127493
ATR Scanner Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Indicateurs
40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:   As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detect
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicateurs
Haven Volume Profile est un indicateur multifonctionnel pour l'analyse du profil de volume qui aide à identifier les niveaux de prix clés basés sur la répartition du volume de négociation. Il a été conçu pour les traders professionnels qui souhaitent mieux comprendre le marché et identifier les points d'entrée et de sortie importants pour leurs transactions. Autres produits ->  ICI Fonctionnalités principales : Calcul du Point of Control (POC) - le niveau d'activité commerciale maximal, ce qui a
FREE
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicateurs
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicateurs
Avant d'installer l'indicateur HeatMap assurez vous d'utiliser un broker qui vous donne accès au Depth of market (DOM) !! Cet indicateur crée sur votre graphiques une heatmap vous permettant de voir les ordres limites d'achat ou de vente facilement et en temps réel. Vous avez la possibilité de changer de réglage et les couleurs de la HeatMap afin de s'adapter à  tous les marchés et à tous les graphiques. Voici un exemple de réglage que vous pouvez utiliser  avec le SPX500 sur le broker AMPGloba
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicateurs
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Indicateurs
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
AIS Evil and Odious Numbers MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur utilise les nombres dits "mauvais" comme coefficients de pondération. Leur contraire est les nombres "odieux", qui sont également présentés dans cet indicateur. La division des nombres en ces deux classes est associée au poids de Hamming, qui est déterminé par le nombre d'unités dans la notation binaire d'un nombre particulier. L'utilisation de ces chiffres comme facteurs de pondération donne un indicateur de suivi de tendance. De plus, les nombres odieux donnent un indicateur pl
Volume at Price VAP
Samuele Borella
Indicateurs
Volume at Price (VAP) VAP is a right-anchored Volume Profile Heatmap for MetaTrader 5 designed for clean, fast, and stable execution on any chart. It shows where trading activity clustered, not just when—so you can read balance/imbalance, spot value migration, and plan trades with precise references: VAH, VAL, and POC . What VAP shows Heatmap Profile (tick-volume): A compact, right-anchored histogram that scales with the chart. Value Area (~70%) in Gold Non-Value in White Soft shadow gradient
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Volume Profile on Fixed Range
Hoummad Elkraima
Indicateurs
With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you. Professional   Volume Profile   Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals  trader. This Indicator : -  Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones. - W orks with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurr
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool est votre compagnon ultime pour MT5, permettant de visualiser instantanément les données clés d'offre et de demande, directement sur vos zones, en temps réel. Cet outil superpose automatiquement des données riches et exploitables sur vos zones, telles que la classification de la zone, la distance en pips, la force et la taille de la zone, positionnées de manière claire à l'intérieur de chaque zone. Fini le désordre, fini les suppositions—just
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicateurs
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Indicateurs
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicateur Technique Multicadre pour XAUUSD Aperçu Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 est un indicateur personnalisé pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD. Il combine croisements de moyennes mobiles, niveaux de stop loss/take profit basés sur la volatilité, visualisation des positions et analyse de tendance multicadre. L’outil aide les traders à identifier des points d’entrée potentiels et à gérer leurs positions avec un affichage clair sur le g
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Plus de l'auteur
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard MT5
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicateurs
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with lo
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicateurs
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard MT4
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicateurs
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard  is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments.  This p ulls trades directly from MT4 trade history. The Multicurrency Comparison table shows s ide-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs. This indicator is a t ime-based Analysis  Daily, weekly, monthly performance.
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicateurs
Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments. With a single glance, you’ll see:   Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto.   Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations.   Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs b
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard MT5
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicateurs
Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from  1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments . With a single glance, you’ll see: Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto. Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations. Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs beari
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis