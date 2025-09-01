Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard
- Indicateurs
- Abiodun Akeem Badmos
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments. This pulls trades directly from MT5 trade history.
The Multicurrency Comparison table shows side-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs.
This indicator is a time-based Analysis Daily, weekly, monthly performance.