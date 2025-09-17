Bullhouse WaveTracker

Wave Tracker



The Wave Tracker is an innovative price action tool that plots wave patterns directly on your chart, helping traders identify significant market movements and potential turning points. By using a sophisticated ZigZag algorithm, it creates a visual representation of price waves, making it easier to spot trends, reversals, and important price levels.

Direct Chart Visualization : Plots waves directly on your price chart for seamless analysis

: Plots waves directly on your price chart for seamless analysis Smart Wave Detection : Advanced ZigZag algorithm for accurate wave identification

: Advanced ZigZag algorithm for accurate wave identification Color-Coded Waves : Aqua: Bullish waves (upward price movements) Red: Bearish waves (downward price movements) Yellow: Indecision/consolidation periods

: Customizable Sensitivity: Adjust wave detection settings to match your trading style

Input Parameters

Reference Price: Choose between closing prices or price extremes for wave calculation

ZigZag Period: Fine-tune the sensitivity of wave detection (in ticks)

Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types

Applications

Track trend direction in real-time

Identify potential reversal points

Spot key support and resistance levels

Analyze wave patterns for trading decisions

Perfect for swing trading and position trading

Trading Benefits

Clear visual representation of price movement

Helps eliminate market noise

Easier identification of market structure

Supports multiple trading strategies

Works across different timeframes



Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.



