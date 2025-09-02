Bullhouse Anchored VWAP

🔹 Anchored VWAP Indicator

Track the true market consensus price from any point on the chart.
This Anchored VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator allows you to anchor the calculation to any candle — highs, lows, breakouts, or key events — offering precise control to identify institutional interest levels.

  • Follow buyer or seller pressure in real-time

  • Add multiple anchors to track various key points of interest simultaneously

  • Ideal for professional and institutional-level analysis


