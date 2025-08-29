Dolphin Pulse Momentum

Dolphin Pulse Momentum: Ride the Waves of Profit

Unlock the power of the market's natural rhythm with Dolphin Pulse Momentum, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. For just $30, you can equip yourself with a tool that intelligently identifies high-probability entry and exit points, helping you navigate the complexities of any financial market with greater confidence.

The Logic Behind the Indicator

Dolphin Pulse Momentum is built on a powerful multi-layered algorithm that analyzes price action from several perspectives to deliver clear, actionable signals.

The Dolphin Wave: This is the core of the indicator. Instead of a standard moving average, the Dolphin Wave uses a custom calculation based on the median price over a specific period. This makes it less susceptible to sudden spikes and market noise, allowing it to more accurately represent the underlying trend. The color of the wave itself provides immediate insight: green indicates bullish momentum, red signifies bearish momentum, and blue suggests a neutral or transitional phase.

The Pulse Line: This secondary line acts as a shorter-term momentum filter. By calculating a simple moving average of recent price action, it helps confirm the strength of a potential signal. When the Dolphin Wave and the Pulse Line are in agreement, the probability of a successful trade increases significantly.

Momentum Flow: This tertiary line provides a broader view of the market's momentum. It is a longer-term exponential moving average that helps you stay on the right side of the dominant trend. Signals that align with the Momentum Flow are generally more reliable, reducing the likelihood of entering a trade against a strong market tide.

How Signals Are Generated

Trading signals are generated through a confluence of these elements:

  • Buy Signal: A buy arrow appears when the price crosses above the Dolphin Wave, and the underlying momentum, as confirmed by the Momentum Flow, is bullish. This indicates that a new uptrend is likely beginning.

  • Sell Signal: A sell arrow appears when the price crosses below the Dolphin Wave while the Momentum Flow confirms bearish conditions. This suggests that a new downtrend is likely underway.

To prevent overtrading and ensure the quality of signals, the indicator includes a built-in delay mechanism. You can customize the number of bars the indicator will wait before generating a new signal, allowing you to tailor it to your specific trading style and timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Multi-Layered Algorithm: Combines trend, momentum, and price action for more reliable signals.

  • Clear Visual Cues: Color-coded lines and distinct buy/sell arrows make chart interpretation effortless.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust periods, colors, and signal frequency to match your trading strategy.

  • Built-in Signal Filter: An optional bar delay helps to reduce noise and focus on higher-quality setups.

  • Works on All Markets and Timeframes: Whether you trade forex, stocks, or commodities, on a 5-minute or daily chart, Dolphin Pulse Momentum can adapt to your needs.

For only $30, Dolphin Pulse Momentum offers a powerful and intuitive way to enhance your trading decisions. Stop guessing and start trading with the rhythm of the market. Add Dolphin Pulse Momentum to your toolkit today!


