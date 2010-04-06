Bias Scanner Pro

Bias Scanner Pro identifies market direction and trend strength in real time, giving you a clear view of bullish, bearish, or neutral bias. By combining EMA crossovers with ADX trend analysis, it delivers precise market context and actionable insights for traders of any style.

How It Works

  • Bias Detection: Fast and slow EMA crossovers identify bullish, bearish, or neutral market direction.

  • Trend Strength Confirmation: ADX measures trend intensity, confirming whether the market is trending, ranging, or choppy.

  • Real-Time Analysis: Signals update with each price tick to reflect current market conditions.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze any timeframe from M1 to MN1, independent of the chart timeframe.

Visual Dashboard

  • Clean, non-intrusive panel displaying bias, trend state, and ADX strength.

  • Color-Coded Signals:

    • Bullish: Lime Green

    • Bearish: Red

    • Neutral: White

  • Market Conditions: Trending (Green), Choppy (Orange), Ranging (White)

  • Complete market snapshot at a glance.

Alerts & Notifications

  • Optional push notifications and custom sounds for bias changes.

  • Smart timing prevents repeated alerts, triggering only on new bar completion.

Key Benefits

  • Quickly identify strong trading opportunities with trend confirmation.

  • Avoid low-probability or choppy market conditions.

  • Integrate into strategies, backtesting, or EAs for automated bias awareness.

  • Simplifies market analysis, reduces decision fatigue, and improves risk assessment.

Limitations & Notes

  • Uses completed bar data for non-repainting signals.

  • ADX recalculates every 30 seconds for performance efficiency.

  • Panel updates in real time; all objects are properly removed on detachment.

Bias Scanner Pro gives traders a professional-grade tool for understanding market direction and strength. Its combination of EMA logic and ADX trend analysis provides reliable signals, visual clarity, and actionable context for smarter trading decisions.


