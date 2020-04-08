Volli v9

The Volli v9 indicator is based on the analysis of zones built on volumes. That is, it is based on the analysis of how the price behaves near/in these zones, whether it rebounds, moves further, or does not react.  

The indicator also displays the aggregate strength of currencies, recommended stops, trend direction, volume trend and their changes.


Also there is EA.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145026?source=Site+Profile


Description

1) The arrows. Drawn on the current candle. On the current candle arrow can disappear. When candle closed arrow remains on the chart. Arrows draws when price go out from the zone (touch). The arrow is designed to make attention to the situation on the chart. There are alert when you see arrows. It is recommended not to reopen an order and not open an additional order if a new arrow in a row one way worse and costs for the previous one(for example when the down arrow costs 1.3020, and previous was priced at 1.3040). 2) Zone. Are drawn on the basis of the largest volume. You can choose from their number, type, whether to show the zone for the current period current period area has its own color, can repaint. Different color zones this indication was volume bullish or bearish. For visual convenience color unidirectional alternating volumes. The zone is intended to identify supply and demand. When the price is suitable to the area, it is recommended to watch the behavior of prices. I.e. how many times the price of the retouch of the zone, how many ran it as it happened (or drastically slow). The combination of zones in one place can be thought of as flat. It is recommended when analyzing for example H1 period to assess the situation on the M5, M5 must not have opposite signal to H1. 3) Trend(red-blue squares) shown in a top of subwindow of the indicator. Do not trade oposite trend! 4) Dividing lines. You can change the view. You can include instead of lines filled with certain color zone. Is used to separate the graph window into zones with small, medium and large volumes. Measured in% in relation to the largest volume. 5) Increasing volume. You can choose after how many bars in a row growing volumes of allocating them. This is the default Blue histograms. Used for monitoring plot where volumes grew. This is usually where price plots unfolding. 6) Falling volumes. You can choose after how many bars in a row of falling volumes of allocating them. The default is white. Used for monitoring plot where falling volumes. Usually in such areas it is advisable to close the order. 7) The most bullish volume. By default, has a bright green color. Shows where for a certain period was the largest volumes of splash on bullish candle. 8) The most bearish volume. By default, the color is red. Shows where for a certain period was the largest volumes of splash on bearish candle. 9) Similar volumes by default are yellow. Show where the plots where similar volumes. 10) OnBalanceVolume. The indicator OBV superimposed on the indicator window in% ratio. Can be used as an oscillator. You can also see this pattern as a double-tap some level indicator window or zones in the indicator window. 11) Correla. indicator window draws a correlation of Exchange calculated from all 28 pairs. Layout and location can be changed. Is used as an input filter, for example, if you pair GBPUSD decided to make a BUY, and the correlation data indicate that GBP significantly weaker for USD, it's best not to open Bai. 12) Name of the indicator on the main chart. Draws the indicator name. Every tick changes the color of a particular symbol. Can be used for visual perception of ticks speed.

It is very important to use a live ECN account.

There is also a description of the settings.

"//////////////////////////Main settings//////////////////////////" count_volumes = tick_volumes; Consider tick volumes, broker (not yet connected) or from ClusterDelta Bars_Count = 2000; Number of bars for counting refresh_in_seconds = 2; Update data in seconds "//////////////////////////Volumes window settings//////////////////////////" identify _ one _ way _ volumes = true ; highlight whether falling or rising or similar amounts in a row (white, blue, yellow histograms) allowable _ indent _ same _ volumes _ identified = 1; permissible backlash in% for the same volume identification (yellow histograms) min _ numb _ same _ way _ volumes _ identified = 4; the minimum number of falling or rising volumes for their display (white and blue histograms) show _ OBV _ line = true ; whether to show the line of the indicator OBV (OnBalanceVolume) show _ volli _ label = true ; whether to show the inscription Volli count _ real _ volumes = false ; whether to use real volumes for calculations (until setting is not active but when volumes appear in MT4 from the broker that you are ready for this) "//////////////////////////Highest Volume settings/////////////////////////" use_highest_volume = true; Show whether the greatest volume TF _ chek = PERIOD _ W 1; the time interval where to look for the greatest volume periods _ highest _ vol = 9; number of intervals use _ vol _ the zones = true ; whether to draw the support zone based on volume use _ double _ volume _ chek = true ; check the set of volumes on 2 candlelight bool draw_doubled_zones = false; whether to draw a zone on the dual plugs show _ current _ zone = true ; whether to draw the zone for the current interval start _ draw _ from clause _ volume _ bar = true ; start of zone of candles with the highest volume number _ of _ the zones = 4; the number of zones to draw Min _ vol _ level _ perc = 55; the minimum number of% of the largest volume on the schedule with the volumes for his show zone _ shift = 0; shear zone relative to the candles with the highest volume Zone_right_side_shift_bars = 3; shift the right edge of the zone Zone_left_side_shift_bars = 0; shift the left edge of the zone zones_width = 2; line thickness zone extern ENUM_LINE_STYLE zones_style = STYLE_DOT; style line zone zones_color_up_today = clrYellow; color zone the current interval with bullish volume zones_color_up = clrLime; color zone with bullish volume zones_color_up2 = clrAqua; color 2 zone with bullish volume zones_color_down_today = clrViolet; color zone the current interval to the bearish volume zones_color_down = clrRed; color zone with the bearish volume zones_color_down2 = clrOrangeRed; color 2 zone with the bearish volume the zones _ ray = true ; to draw a zone up to the current candle the zones _ back = false ; whether the color area to fill show _ normalC _ the zones = true ; whether to show the zone in volume show _ opositeC _ the zones = false ; whether to show the opposite zone in volume use _ sunday _ shift = false ; whether to use the Sunday market opening time sunday_minutes_shift = 120; shift in minutes "//////////////////////////Arrows settings//////////////////////////" show _ arrows = true ; whether to display arrows by zones point _ koef = _10; multiplier paragraph 1 Min _ zone _ width _ points = 0; the minimum size for drawing arrows on it Max _ zone _ width _ points = EMPTY _ VALUE ; the maximum size of area to draw on her shooter use _ refresh _ arrows = false ; an update of the old shooter arrows _ indent = 3; points of indent arrows from candles arrow_code_up = 233; code arrow up arrow_code_down = 234; code arrow down arrow_color_up = clrLime; color arrow up arrow_color_down = clrRed; color arrow down arrows _ width = 1; the thickness of the arrows use _ HL _ (C) _ patern = true ; use a combination of candles1 (e.g. up arrow = Lowe last candle below the upper boundary of the zone + close current candle above the upper boundary of the zone at a certain distance + low and close should be above the bottom of the zone) use _ HL _ HL _ (C) _ patern = false ; use a combination of candles2 (e.g. up arrow = previous Lowe candles above the upper boundary of the zone + Lowe last candle below the upper boundary of the zone + close current candle above the upper boundary of the zone at a certain distance + Lo, and Lo and close should be above the bottom of the zone) distance _ from clause _ zone _ signal = 11; the distance at which the price should be farther from the zone zone _ width _ plus _ from clause = 2; adding items to the border zone, opposite to the direction of the arrow keys (up arrow, for example, the lower bound is increased to 2 points) zone _ width _ plus _ to = 2; adding items to the border zone in the direction of the arrow (e.g. up arrow, the upper limit will be increased to 2 points) input string co_set = "//////////////////////////i settings//////////////////////////"; input bool show_trend = true; //show trend input int trend_period = 60; //trend period input double trend_mult = 1; //trend multiplier trend _ on _ top = true ; to draw trend at the top of the idikatora or on volumes use _ alert _ SWB _ on = false ; alert on/off when you see a trend trend _ up _ alert = " trend up"; alert message when there was a trend up trend _ down _ alert = " trend starts"; alert message when there was a trend down use _ alert _ SWB _ off = false ; on/off alert when candles in a row ended "//////////////////////////Lines in indicator window//////////////////////////" show _ lines = true ; whether to draw a line separating the indicator window in% draw _ colored _ the zones = false ; whether to draw the shaded zones separate indicator window lines_width = 1; thickness lines extern ENUM_LINE_STYLE lines_style = STYLE_DOT; style lines line_center_color = clrDodgerBlue; color Central line line_low_color = clrNavajoWhite; color the bottom line line_high_color = clrOrangeRed; color top of the line line_low_percents = 20; lower border in % line_high_percents = 80; upper border in % "//////////////////////////i settings//////////////////////////" show_corella = true; Show whether the correlation between currencies TF = PERIOD _ W 1; the period from which considered correlation chek _ bar = 0; candle on a point with which considered correlation Percents _ level _1 = 2.5; level one where the rectangle changes color Percents _ level _2 = 5.0; level one where the rectangle changes color Percents _ level .3_3 = 40.0; level one where the rectangle changes color update _ seconds = 7; interval, in seconds, for data refresh symbols _ prefix = ""; the prefix character if needed (proEURUSD) symbols _ postfix = ""; Postfix characters if needed (EURUSDpro) Rectangle _ width = 47; the width of the rectangle, in pixels Rectangle _ height = 25; the height of the rectangle Rectangle _ X = 60; the x-coordinate of the first rectangle Rectangle _ X _ step = 50; step between rectangles on the x-axis Rectangle _ Y = 20; coordinate Y the first rectangle Rectangle _ Y _ step = 48; step between rectangles on an axis Y Rectangle_color_up_3 = clrAqua; color level3 up Rectangle_color_up_2 = clrDodgerBlue; color level2 up Rectangle_color_up_1 = clrLightBlue; color level1 up Rectangle_color_medium_up = clrMoccasin; color level0 + Rectangle_color_medium_down = clrMoccasin; color level0- Rectangle_color_down_1 = clrOrange; color level1 down Rectangle_color_down_2 = clrRed; color level2 down Rectangle_color_down_3 = clrMagenta; color level3 down extern fonts Text_symb_font = font9; font text characters Text _ symb _ color = clrWhite ; the color of the text characters Text _ symb _ size = 7; the size of the text characters Text _ symb _ shift _ X = 8; offset text character relative to the rectangle along the x axis Text _ symb _ shift _ Y = 9; shift text character relative to the rectangle of the Y extern fonts Text_perc_font = font192; font text data Text _ perc _ color = clrBlack ; the color of text data Text _ perc _ size = 9; data text size Text _ perc _ shift _ X = 3; shift text data on a rectangle along the x axis Text _ perc _ shift _ Y = -12; shift text data on the rectangle of the Y percents _ digits = 2; the number of digits after the decimal point in the data "//////////////////////////Alerts on arrows settings//////////////////////////" use _ alert = false ; on/off alert when you see candles on candle closed up _ alert = " Arrow up"; alert message when prompted with an up arrow down _ alert = " Arrow down"; alert message when the down arrow appears use _ sound = false ; on/off the sound when you see candles on candle closed up _ sound = " news "; a sound file when you are prompted with the up arrow down _ sound = " ok "; sound file when the down arrow appears


Prodotti consigliati
Basic Volume Profile
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicatori
Scoprite la potenza dell'analisi del volume con il nostro indicatore del profilo del volume per Metatrader! / Versione MT5 Basic Volume Profile è un indicatore progettato specificamente per i trader manuali che desiderano ottimizzare il proprio trading. L'indicatore Volume Profile è uno strumento essenziale per qualsiasi trader serio che voglia comprendere meglio il comportamento del mercato. Con la nostra soluzione innovativa è possibile visualizzare in modo chiaro e conciso la distribuzione
Forex Volume MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Forex Volume mostra il volume di acquisto e vendita di una coppia di valute sotto forma di istogramma colorato. Il volume è composto dalle transazioni di acquisto e vendita su un asset. Nel mercato Forex: Se il volume di acquisto supera quello di vendita, il prezzo della coppia di valute tende a salire. Se il volume di vendita supera quello di acquisto, il prezzo della coppia di valute tende a scendere. Caratteristiche Evita operazioni sbagliate confermandole con i dati di volume per tick. T
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicatori
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Scalping Snake Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Scalping Snake Pro is a unique scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal moments and does not redraw. This indicator, unlike many others on the Internet, does not redraw its values. It draws signals on the very first bar, which allows you not to be late with opening deals. This indicator sends notifications to the trader by phone and email when a signal appears. You get all this functionality for only $147. How to trade with this indicator? Open the H1 timeframe. Currency pai
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicatori
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
DSZ Mini Charts
Dariusz Szewczyk
Indicatori
This indicator displays a bar chart for any time period and symbol. It allows to implement "top-down" investment approach. Charts have many features including unique statistical bands, rounded numbers, pivots, the elapsed time count, information about orders, change chart by clicking, saving and loading graphic objects and many others. Key Futures Up to 9 chart per row. Unlimited number of instances. Symbol and timeframe freely adjustable for every chart. Moving Averages that have a unique meth
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Markets Heat
Viktor Yatsyshyn
Indicatori
Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level". What is market's "heat level"? Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process. How does it work? Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market. Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market. More powerful trends
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
Indicatori
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Questo indicatore si basa sulla trasformata discreta di Hartley. L'utilizzo di questa trasformazione consente di applicare approcci diversi durante l'elaborazione di serie temporali finanziarie. Una caratteristica distintiva di questo indicatore è che le sue letture si riferiscono non a un punto del grafico, ma a tutti i punti del periodo dell'indicatore. Durante l'elaborazione di una serie storica, l'indicatore consente di selezionare vari elementi della serie storica. La prima possibilità di
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicatori
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Indicatori
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
GND Tail Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicatori
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal. Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while
Forex 1 Minute Scalp With Arrow Premium
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading domain are reversal, retracement (or pullback), breakouts, and breakdowns. it work all currency pair, and work all timeframe 100% non repaint
POWR Long Short Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicatori
Wouldn’t you love a heads up alert when the market is switching from bullish to bearish momentum? When the background turns green, there is your signal to place a long trade to increase your profitability. Also, when the background turns red, guess what? It’s time to go short for profits. HOW TO USE 1. When the background turns green, this is the best place to take long trades. This also represents a bull market. 2. When the background turns red, this is the best place to take short trades. This
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
NN8D Volume
Aleksandr Nikolskii
4 (1)
Indicatori
NN8D Volume is one of the indicators included to NN8D trading system ( N ikolsky's N esting D oll). NN8D Volume displays a trend direction sorting out the market noise and keeping trades even during main trend corrections. Buy checklist: Bulls on the current bar and preferably on the previous one. NN8D Volume line should go up moving away from Bulls points, showing a bullish trend and increase in volatility. Current bar - Buy (an open price is below a close one). Sell checklist: Bears on the cur
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Time Price SQ9 Degree
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
The Time_Price_SQ9_Degree indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlighted a
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicatori
Currency Strength Indicator per MT4 è una soluzione innovativa per qualsiasi trader principiante o esperto! Porta il concetto di forza della valuta a un livello completamente nuovo, poiché lo combina con l'azione dei prezzi e può essere applicato su qualsiasi simbolo/coppia, a parte le solite 28 combinazioni delle 8 principali valute. Ciò significa che puoi scambiare la forza o la debolezza di qualsiasi coppia, comprese tutte le valute, principali, minori ed esotiche, materie prime e criptovalu
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
PipTick VSA MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicatori
The   Volume Spread Analysis indicator   is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spre
Market Session Visual MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicatori
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
ZZone
Sergio Andres Zuleta Lopez
Indicatori
The Z-Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market. The Z-Zone is based on the Market Profile and includes three dynamic lines: At the top is the resistance of zone (that we´ll identify as RoZ ) In the center we find the average distribution of the area (that we´ll identify as PoC ) At the bottom is the support of zone (that we´ll identify as SoZ ) Together they make up what we call the value zone, meaning that the market mo
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Altri dall’autore
Volli 9 EA
Vasyl Nosal
Experts
It is based on the Volli indicator. The Expert Advisor trades by volume levels. It is set up for EURUSD H1. Stops are set and managed depending on market volatility. The lot is set depending on the deposit. The main settings are lot, stop, symbol, and TF blocks.In general, it is advisable not to change the settings. It is designed for trading from $40. It is very important to test on quotes from a live account. EA is designed for long-term trading. 2.3 orders per month. Also there is indicator 
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione