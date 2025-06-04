Pivot SR MT5

🎯 Pivot SR Indicator - Powerful Technical Analysis Tool

Pivot SR is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market with high precision. This indicator offers:

Key Features :
- 5 Pivot Point Calculation Methods (Classic, Camarilla, Demark, Fibonacci, Woodie)
- Automatic calculation of support and resistance levels
- Clean and easy-to-read visuals
- Full customization of colors, styles, and appearance

⚙️ Flexible Settings :
- Choice of timeframe for calculation (default: D1)
- Customization of colors for pivot, support, and resistance
- Line style and thickness settings
- Option to show/hide labels and price values

📊 Ideal for :
- Day traders and swing traders
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Identifying key trading zones
- Planning entry and exit points

🔧 Easy to Use :
Simply place it on the chart, adjust the settings to your preference, and the indicator will automatically display important levels to help you make trading decisions.

💫 Pros :
- Clean and professional interface
- Accurate real-time calculations
- Flexibility in visual customization

- Lightweight and stable performance


Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
