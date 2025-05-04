RexCatch EA mt4

RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting.



Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active order has been closed.

Attach your Supply and Demand Indicator to Chart and Attach RexCatch EA, Set color setting as seen on indicator.





RexCatch EA - Supply & Demand Trading Expert Advisor

Main Features:

- Recognizes and trades based on Supply & Demand zones

- Supports boxes/rectangles from indicators or manual drawing

- Auto SLTP based on nearest zones

- Trailing Stop and Break Even

- Trading session management

Available Settings:

- Lot Size and maximum orders

- Manual/Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

- Trailing Stop & Break Even

- Spread control and minimum distance

- Trading sessions and delay between orders

- Supply & Demand zone color customization