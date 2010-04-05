Trend Candle MT4

Scalping strategy with candle pattern and stochastic indicator.The EA tries to identify a trend using a bull or bear candlestick as the main trend. The stochastic indicator is used to filter out an overbought or oversold signal or as a filter to identify a trend.Trend Scalper MT4 can works always or few hours per day. With Trading Time and Trade Closing Time option, you can set the time to trade and if to close or not the orders.It’s equipped trailing stop and trailing profit. Take profit, stop loss and slippage protection.

It works with EURJPY and USDJPY in different time frame. Other cross are testing.

Please, note this expert uses a grid system with lots increment.

- Fully optimizable- Only technical analysis and indicators- One signal per bar- Trading time option- Trade closing time option- Stop Loss and Take Profit level- Trailing stop and trailing profit- Grid optimizable- Market orders only

- Not complicated strategies and settings

- ECN broker- Low spreads

- Low commisions

Warning: Do not leave the expert unattended for too long. Fundamentals prevail over technical analysis (volatility). If necessary, you can close positions manually. When conditions allow, the expert will open new positions.

Disclaimer: The default settings in the EA are not the best values. The results shown in the screenshots are just an example obtained with the Optimization in MT4 Strategy Tester with Control points model. Before using it, test it and enter your own settings that work for you best. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Results may differ from test, demo and real environment due to differences of spreads and brokers. Suscribe or buy to my service under your responsability.

- Magic Numer: number to identify the orders

- Trading Time: time option to open the trade. TRUE means active and the EA only works with Start Time and End Time. FALSE means inactive and the EA do nothing. It’s always works.- Start Time: server time that the EA starts to work. Time have to be in 24-hour format- End Time: server time that the EA stops to work. Time have to be in 24-hour format

When this option is TRUE the EA results active. But out of Start Time and End Time it "sleeps".

- Trade Closing Time: time option to close or not the trade. TRUE means active and the EA only works with Close Time. FALSE means inactive and the EA do nothing. The order will be closed at the Stop Loss or Take Profit level.

- Close Time: server time that the EA closes the trade. Time have to be in 24-hour format

- Long Order Filter: active or deactivated long order- Short Order Filter: active or deactivated short order- Lots: lot size per first trade- Volume Upper Limit: maximum lots per trade- Spread Filter: maximum spread in pips- Stop Loss: loss in pips- Take Profit: profit in pips- Profit Amount: amount in pips to close order or orders when reache this value- Trailing Order: activate or deactivate trailing stop and profit- Trailing Amount: amount in pips to start trailing stop and profit

- Slippage: size of slippage in pips

- On Grid Add Lots: lots to add in pips- Trades Count: maximum orders in grid

- Pips Away: distance from orders in pips

The EA check that the price is higher for buy orders and lower for sell orders than the previous candle.

- Trend Candle Time Frame: time frame where the signals have to search

- Stochastic %K Line Period: averaging period for %K Line- Stochastic %D Line Period: averaging period for %D Line- Stochastic Slowing Value: slowing value- Stochastic MA Method: Moving Average smoothing method- Stochastic Price Field: parameter of price selection for price calculation- Stochasic Time Frame: time frame where the signals have to search- Stochastic Buy: maximum value of Stochastic to search buy signals. This to avoid overbought.

- Stochastic Sell: minimum value of Stochastic to search sell signals. This to avoid oversell.



