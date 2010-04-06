Description

Simple Trailing Manager is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically manages trailing stops for your open positions. It provides a clean, visually intuitive interface showing exactly where your trailing stops will activate, helping you monitor your risk management strategy at a glance.

Unlike standard trailing stop features, this tool gives you a visual preview of where your trailing stops will be placed before they activate, allowing you to plan your trades more effectively. When price reaches your specified threshold, the trailing stop mechanism activates automatically to protect your profits while allowing them to grow.

Features

Visual Trailing Stop Level Indicators : Horizontal lines clearly show where trailing stops will activate

: Horizontal lines clearly show where trailing stops will activate Clean Text Labels : Displays order information with ticket numbers and exact price levels

: Displays order information with ticket numbers and exact price levels Separate Buy/Sell Handling : Different colors for buy and sell orders (blue/red by default)

: Different colors for buy and sell orders (blue/red by default) Activation Notifications : Confirms when trailing stops are activated

: Confirms when trailing stops are activated Customizable Appearance : Adjust colors, line styles, text positions and font sizes

: Adjust colors, line styles, text positions and font sizes Hide/Show Options: Toggle visibility of text labels and lines as needed

How to Use

Installation: Copy the EA file to your MT4 "Experts" folder

Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel

Drag the EA onto any chart where you have open positions Configuration: Trailing Start : Distance in points from entry price before trailing begins

: Distance in points from entry price before trailing begins Trailing Step : Distance in points to maintain between price and stop loss

: Distance in points to maintain between price and stop loss Visual Settings: Customize text, lines, colors and positions to your preference Operation: The EA will automatically detect your open positions on the current chart

Horizontal lines will show where trailing stops will activate for each position

Text labels will display order information and trailing start levels

When price moves favorably beyond the trailing start distance, trailing begins

Your stop loss orders will be automatically adjusted as price continues to move in your favor Monitoring: Blue lines/text indicate buy order trailing levels

Red lines/text indicate sell order trailing levels

When trailing activates, a confirmation message briefly appears

Tips for Best Results

Set the Trailing Start parameter according to your trading strategy's expected market volatility

For volatile pairs, use larger Trailing Start values to avoid premature activation

For less volatile pairs, smaller values can capture profits more quickly

Adjust the Trailing Step based on how tightly you want to protect profits

Use the visual indicators to confirm your trailing strategy aligns with support/resistance levels

Complement Existing EAs: If your current Expert Advisor lacks a trailing stop feature, you can run Simple Trailing Manager on a separate chart window of the same pair to add trailing functionality without modifying your primary EA

This tool enhances your trading by providing both automated trailing stop management and clear visual feedback, ensuring you always know exactly where your risk management stands.



