Simple Trailing Manager

Description

Simple Trailing Manager is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically manages trailing stops for your open positions. It provides a clean, visually intuitive interface showing exactly where your trailing stops will activate, helping you monitor your risk management strategy at a glance.

Unlike standard trailing stop features, this tool gives you a visual preview of where your trailing stops will be placed before they activate, allowing you to plan your trades more effectively. When price reaches your specified threshold, the trailing stop mechanism activates automatically to protect your profits while allowing them to grow.

Features

  • Visual Trailing Stop Level Indicators: Horizontal lines clearly show where trailing stops will activate
  • Clean Text Labels: Displays order information with ticket numbers and exact price levels
  • Separate Buy/Sell Handling: Different colors for buy and sell orders (blue/red by default)
  • Activation Notifications: Confirms when trailing stops are activated
  • Customizable Appearance: Adjust colors, line styles, text positions and font sizes
  • Hide/Show Options: Toggle visibility of text labels and lines as needed

How to Use

  1. Installation:
    • Copy the EA file to your MT4 "Experts" folder
    • Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel
    • Drag the EA onto any chart where you have open positions
  2. Configuration:
    • Trailing Start: Distance in points from entry price before trailing begins
    • Trailing Step: Distance in points to maintain between price and stop loss
    • Visual Settings: Customize text, lines, colors and positions to your preference
  3. Operation:
    • The EA will automatically detect your open positions on the current chart
    • Horizontal lines will show where trailing stops will activate for each position
    • Text labels will display order information and trailing start levels
    • When price moves favorably beyond the trailing start distance, trailing begins
    • Your stop loss orders will be automatically adjusted as price continues to move in your favor
  4. Monitoring:
    • Blue lines/text indicate buy order trailing levels
    • Red lines/text indicate sell order trailing levels
    • When trailing activates, a confirmation message briefly appears

Tips for Best Results

  • Set the Trailing Start parameter according to your trading strategy's expected market volatility
  • For volatile pairs, use larger Trailing Start values to avoid premature activation
  • For less volatile pairs, smaller values can capture profits more quickly
  • Adjust the Trailing Step based on how tightly you want to protect profits
  • Use the visual indicators to confirm your trailing strategy aligns with support/resistance levels
  • Complement Existing EAs: If your current Expert Advisor lacks a trailing stop feature, you can run Simple Trailing Manager on a separate chart window of the same pair to add trailing functionality without modifying your primary EA

This tool enhances your trading by providing both automated trailing stop management and clear visual feedback, ensuring you always know exactly where your risk management stands.


Produits recommandés
Magic SMMA
Imre Heli
Indicateurs
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Indicateurs
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting : L'outil de Position de Trading et de Backtesting, également connu sous le nom d'Outil de Ratio Risque/Récompense, est un indicateur complet et innovant conçu pour améliorer votre analyse technique et vos stratégies de trading. L'outil de Risque est une solution complète et conviviale pour une gestion efficace du risque dans le trading forex. Avec la possibilité de prévisualiser les positions de trading, y compris le prix d'entrée, le stop-loss (
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
RSI with Bands
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Indicateurs
Après 7 ans, j'ai décidé de mettre à disposition gratuitement certains de mes propres indicateurs et Expert Advisors (EAs). Si vous les trouvez utiles, merci de  soutenir avec une évaluation de 5 étoiles ! Vos retours me motivent à continuer à fournir des outils gratuits. Découvrez mes autres outils gratuits également ici . _________________________________ Indicateur "RSI avec Bandes" – Pour de meilleures décisions de trading L'indicateur "RSI avec Bandes" combine le RSI classique
FREE
Naomi Scalper
Yaroslav Varankin
Utilitaires
Recommended Broker and Utility Capabilities For optimal use of this utility, it is advisable to choose a broker like RoboForex or a similar one that offers fast order execution and low spreads. Utility Description: The purpose of this utility is to manage market orders, including opening new trades and optimizing losing positions using an internal algorithm. The utility incorporates trend filtering and various types of trailing stops and take profits, making it versatile for trading any instrum
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Panel of MA Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilitaires
The panel shows the relative position of the price and the selected moving averages (MA) for the selected timeframes and symbols. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 10 different Moving Averages. Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28281 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28096 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timefr
FREE
Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator
Oleksandr Tsedryk
Indicateurs
Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator (DPVI) The Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator (DPVI) is designed to provide traders with valuable insights into market volatility and potential price movements. It combines elements of volatility analysis and trend identification to assist traders in making informed trading decisions. Features: Dynamic Volatility Bands: utilizes a proprietary algorithm to calculate dynamic volatility bands that adjust in real-time based on market conditions. These bands act a
FREE
TTA Time Price Grid
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Utilitaires
Sur le graphique, des grilles de prix et de temps sont dessinées pour faciliter la référence aux nombres ronds. Depuis "Entrée des Paramètres", il est possible de configurer des intervalles de prix pour chaque période. Les lignes de la grille pour les nombres significatifs (nombres ronds) sont plus épaisses et plus visibles que les autres lignes, les rendant facilement reconnaissables. La grille pour les nombres significatifs (nombres ronds) peut être configurée avec une couleur différente des
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Ava Swan Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exa
FREE
Gemini EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4.5 (2)
Experts
NEW VERSION of Gemini:   Changes with signal combinations, SL/TP values and amount of pairs and TF’s available.   Please make sure you download V 1.1 and ONLY use set files for each pair and TF given!   Signal has been updated with this new version. Gemini  is a complex Expert Advisor that uses Awesome Oscillator closing bar price, ATR Ranges and Bar Pattern combinations for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on Bollinger Band Width Ratio’s.   Though the algorithms are consta
FREE
YY PP Price Channel
Yuryi Yatsenko
Indicateurs
The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.             When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channe
FREE
TickChart Indicator Lite for MT4
Mika Akimoto
Indicateurs
TickChart Indicator plots the tick line on the main window of MetaTrader. In the Lite version, the number of ticks is limited to 20 and the alert function described below is omitted.  The "tick-line" shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of tic
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TPS Trend Line
Gopal Goswami
Utilitaires
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard
John Benjamin
4.44 (9)
Indicateurs
Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago is a unique multi currency, multi time frame dashboard. The dashboard is very simple. You select two moving averages, the instruments and timeframes The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago then shows how how many bars ago the moving averages made a bullish or bearish crossover. It also shows you in real time when there is a bullish or a bearish crossover. The indicator plots in a subwindow. The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago can be beneficial if you are trading
FREE
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
Ava Dragon Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in D1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of D1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe D1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
FxSProMT
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The FxSProMT indicator shows the current market trend and trend change. Indicator Parameters Ind_Period - the number of previous bars used to calculate actual values. Number_Bars - the number of bars to display the indicator.. Too many bars may significantly slow down the operation of the trading terminal. Signal_Sound - sound alert to notify of trend change. The sound can be played multiple times until the signal is confirmed (the bar closes). Default is disabled. Signal_Alert - an alert to no
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
ATR with Bands
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Indicateurs
Après 7 ans, j'ai décidé de mettre gratuitement à disposition certains de mes propres indicateurs et Expert Advisors (EA). Si vous les trouvez utiles, merci de soutenir avec une évaluation à 5 étoiles ! Vos retours encouragent la continuation des outils gratuits. Découvrez mes autres outils gratuits ici _________________________________ Indicateur ATR avec Bandes pour une Analyse Avancée de la Volatilité du Marché Forex Présentation de l'indicateur ATR avec Bandes, développé avec
FREE
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.33 (15)
Indicateurs
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
Magneto Breakdown
Vladimir Blednov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Полная версия индикатора находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров) и для терминалов с пятизначными котировками. Индикация канала и уровней A
FREE
RaysFX Supertrend Line
Davide Rappa
5 (2)
Indicateurs
RaysFX Supertrend + Alert RaysFX Supertrend è un indicatore di tendenza superiore progettato per i trader che desiderano avere un vantaggio nel mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di CCI (Commodity Channel Index) e ATR (Average True Range) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e fornire segnali di trading accurati. Caratteristiche principali Indicatori CCI e ATR: Utilizza due degli indicatori più popolari e affidabili per identificare le tendenze del mercato e generare segnal
FREE
Parabolic Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Modified Parabolic SAR: Your Reliable Assistant in the Market This enhanced version of the Parabolic SAR indicator effectively displays trend direction and can be a valuable addition to your trading strategy. Advantages: Trend Direction Reflection: The indicator clearly shows the market trend direction, aiding you in making informed trading decisions. Signal Filtering: This serves as an excellent filter to complement your strategy, helping to eliminate false signals and make more accurate trade
FREE
Dumangan MT4
Jose Lagayan
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest  ( MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98640 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan M
FREE
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
Utilitaires
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis