The Ligma Binary Indicator is a sophisticated tool designed to assist traders in identifying key price action patterns that offer high-probability trade opportunities. This indicator is based on a unique strategy that detects isolated candles or “lonely” candles, which occur in trending markets and are often followed by strong price reversals or continuations.

Key Features:

  • Trend Detection:

    • The indicator uses a Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify the prevailing market trend (uptrend or downtrend). This ensures that trades are executed in alignment with the broader market direction, increasing the probability of successful trades.

  • Lonely Candles Identification:

    • It scans for “lonely” candles, which are candles that stand out due to their significant body size relative to recent price action. These candles are typically an indication of strong momentum in the market.
    • The indicator compares candle body sizes against the Average True Range (ATR) to ensure that only substantial, impactful candles are considered.

  • Four Distinct Trading Strategies:

    • Strategy 1: Downtrend with Two Lonely Candles:
      • Detects a downtrend followed by two lonely candles. A sell signal is generated when the pattern is confirmed.
    • Strategy 2: Uptrend with Two Lonely Candles:
      • Identifies an uptrend followed by two lonely candles. A buy signal is generated when the pattern appears, suggesting continuation.
    • Strategy 3: Downtrend with Three Lonely Candles:
      • Detects a downtrend followed by three lonely candles, with the third candle being smaller and signaling a potential reversal. A sell signal is generated when this pattern completes.
    • Strategy 4: Uptrend with Three Lonely Candles:
      • Detects an uptrend followed by three lonely candles, with the third candle signaling a potential reversal. A buy signal is generated when this pattern is confirmed.

  • Customizable Alerts:

    • Alerts are triggered when any of the four strategies produce a signal. These alerts can be customized to notify traders of potential market moves based on the setup. Whether you prefer a pop-up, sound alert, or email, the choice is yours.

  • Automatic Signal Placement:

    • When a signal is detected, the indicator automatically places an arrow on the chart at the high (for sell signals) or low (for buy signals) of the corresponding lonely candle. This helps ensure you never miss a trade setup.

  • Non-Repainting Signals:

    • Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, meaning the trade alerts remain valid and reliable as they are displayed on completed candles.

How It Works:

  • The indicator analyzes historical data and price action to detect the formation of lonely candles that meet specific criteria.
  • It cross-checks the trend direction (uptrend or downtrend) to determine if the lonely candles align with the market's momentum.
  • It uses the ATR to filter out irrelevant candles, focusing on those that show significant price movement.
  • The indicator then triggers buy or sell signals, offering traders precise entry points with minimal lag.

Why Use This Indicator?

  • Improve Trade Timing: The Lonely Candle Trading Indicator helps you identify potential reversals or continuation points in trending markets. This gives you more precise entry and exit points, which can lead to higher profitability.

  • Simplicity and Ease of Use: The indicator is user-friendly and works seamlessly on any timeframe. It’s perfect for both beginner and experienced traders looking to enhance their strategies.

  • Works in Multiple Markets: Whether you’re trading stocks, forex, or commodities, this indicator is flexible enough to work in any market with significant price action.

  • Enhance Trading Confidence: By focusing on high-probability setups, the Lonely Candle Trading Indicator increases your confidence in taking trades, knowing that the signals are backed by robust market analysis.

Customizable Parameters:

  • Trend Period (SMA): Adjust the period for the Simple Moving Average to fine-tune trend detection according to your trading style.

  • Lonely Candle Size Multiplier: Customize the sensitivity of lonely candle detection with this parameter to better suit different market conditions.

  • Alert Preferences: Enable or disable alerts based on your trading preferences, and choose between pop-ups, sounds, or email notifications.

The Ligma Binary Indicator is an invaluable tool for any trader looking to take advantage of key market patterns with confidence and precision. Whether you are a swing trader, day trader, or position trader, this tool can significantly enhance your decision-making process by identifying high-quality trade setups with minimal effort.


