UCS Top and Bottom Candle

UCS_Top & Bottom Candle Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The UCS_Top & Bottom Candle is an innovative experimental indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. Based on momentum, this indicator identifies the top and bottom candles for most swing movements, assisting traders in making precise market entries and exits.

Key Features:

  • Momentum-Based Analysis: Utilizes momentum to detect the top and bottom candles for swing trading opportunities.

  • Customizable Settings:

    • Percent K: Set the Percent K value (default is 5).
    • Percent D: Set the Percent D value (default is 3).

  • Alert Settings:

    • Allow Alerts: Enable or disable alerts for top and bottom candle signals.
    • Allow Notifications: Enable or disable push notifications.
    • Allow Emails: Enable or disable email notifications.


