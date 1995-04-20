Intraday Dynamice Range

Dynamic Range Indicator for MQL4

Introducing our cutting-edge Dynamic Range Indicator, specifically designed for 5-minute charts, featuring a proven back-testing record to ensure reliable performance.

Key Features:

  • Blue and Red Lines: The indicator uses two dynamic lines to represent market volatility.
  • Calculation Method: The lines are constructed using the last 14 days' average absolute movement of 5-minute closing prices, multiplied by today's session open price.
  • Indicator Formula: Today's open price * (1 + (pre-set volatility + 14 days average absolute movement)).
  • Dynamic Adjustment: The blue and red lines adjust dynamically throughout the trading day.
  • Pre-set Volatility: Customize the pre-set volatility value for more conservative or aggressive trading conditions. It can be set to zero or adjusted as per your trading strategy.
  • Momentum Signals: When the current 5-minute price crosses and stays above the blue line, it may indicate strong upward momentum for the day. Conversely, crossing and staying below the red line may signal strong downward momentum.

Enhance your intraday trading strategy with our Dynamic Range Indicator for precise market insights and informed decision-making.


