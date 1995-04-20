TLBD Chart Indicator MT4
Drawing a trend line in price charts is one of the most important methods to identify the market trend, many traders use the trend line break for positioning because they believe that the trend line break means changing the trend and creating a new trend.
As a result, the breaking of the trend line is an important sign for traders to open their positions in the direction of the trend. The TLBD indicator is a very suitable tool for detecting the breaking of dynamic trend lines on the price chart.
Using this indicator, the trader can draw his trend lines on the chart and then the indicator monitors these trend lines and when these lines are broken by the candles, it quickly sends the trend line break signal to the trader.
The indicator can work on different time forms and also has the feature of simultaneously monitoring 4 different trend lines on a chart.
Characteristics of the TLBD-CHRAT trend line break detection indicator
- Receiving signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application.
- Receive signals by email.
- Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader.
- Receiving signals as print in the toolbox (in the view tab of the toolbox option)
- Ability to monitor four trend lines in each chart.
- Ability to monitor trendlines on the price chart.
- The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware.
- Ability to work in all time frames.