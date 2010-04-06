Expert SL TP Dollar panel MT4

Expert SL TP USD panel MT4

SL TP USD Panel expert is one of the practical experts in the field of Forex financial market, which is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform, this expert helps the trader to determine the dollar profit and loss limit for himself.


The function of the expert is that the trader decides to close the position after, for example, $10 profit, or close the position after, for example, $5 loss.
You can use Inexpert easily and control your trading performance.
