Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4

Expert Slider is one of the most widely used experts in the Forex financial market and Metatrader 4. Using this expert, you can easily design several slides for yourself and save several currency pairs with different templates, and according to the timer used for Each slide you set, view different currency pairs with the desired template and continue your analysis and reviews.

In the technical specifications section of this expert, there are many options that can be adjusted and you can set and change all the options exactly according to your preferences.

After you have set your symbols, the expert will start working and according to the settings, it will show you the desired slides on the price chart.