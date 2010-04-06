RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot

The Risk Free Trailing Stop expert is one of the experts designed by the active intelligence programming team, which is designed using the experience and skill of many years in financial markets programming of this expert. This expert is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform and has many attractive features that have a very positive effect on your trading process.

Profit and loss limit management is one of the most effective factors in the success of a transaction, therefore it is extremely important, this expert automatically controls the profit and loss limits of transactions for us using 4 very important features. slow and as a result makes trades easier and faster and position control more professional and safer.

In the following, the necessary details regarding the features of the expert and the type of assistance it can provide to the trader are fully and comprehensively explained.


Main features of Expert Risk Free Trailing Stop

  • Risk Free / Risk Free
  • Trailing Stop / Trailing Stop
  • Trailing stop and risk free at the same time
  • Setting profit limit and loss limit automatically for new positions / SL TP Automatic
  • Place profit limit and stop loss USD / SL TP USD
  •   This expert has the ability to perform all these features and operations on one currency so that there is no interference in your transactions on other currencies.
  • This expert has the feature that you can enable or disable each section according to your desired parameters
  • Each part of this expert has input parameters and variable value that can be adjusted and customized

Description of Expert Risk Free Trailing Stop features separately

  •  Risk Free:
With this feature, you specify that after a few Pipets, when the price enters the profit or moves away from the entry point, the loss limit will be moved to the entry point.
  •  Trailing Stop:
This feature has an input parameter with which you specify when the price is a few pips away from the loss limit, it starts the trailing stop and moves the loss limit in the direction of the price movement.
  • Trailing stop and risk free at the same time:
In this case, according to the input parameters, the risk free operation is performed first and then the trailing stop is started.
  •  Setting profit limit and loss limit automatically for new positions / SL TP Automatic:
This feature allows you to automatically set SL and TP for your trades according to the input parameters of this section, and you can also enable and disable this feature.
  •  Setting profit limit and loss limit / SL TP USD:
This section allows you to limit the total dollar profit and loss of your trades according to your inputs, as a result, whenever the amount of the total loss of your trades in a currency pair exceeds the set limit, your trading system will stop. It closes automatically and also the dollar profit limit allows you to close all relevant positions when the total profit of your active trades related to the desired currency exceeds the limit and save profit for you.



