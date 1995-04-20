Safe Trade Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Rahele Rastaghi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Safe Trade indicator is an analytical and technical tool that has different features and very accurate signals. This indicator can be used in various markets such as the stock market and the forex market. It states and also provides buy and sell signals.
Features of the Safe Trade indicator
- Receiving signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application.
- Receive signals by email.
- Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader.
- Receiving signals as print in the toolbox (in the view tab of the toolbox option)
- The possibility of processing and analyzing three different types of signals by the Safe Trade indicator.
- The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware.
- Ability to work in all time frames.
- Having sufficient documents for signaling and using the indicator.
- It has strategy settings to be set on your desired symbol and timeframe.
- Has ATR indicators on the chart.
- It has the option of ATR indicator coefficient.
- It has a signal jamming system.
- It has profit and loss limit indicator for issued signals.
- It is possible to activate and deactivate each indicator separately.
- Improve strategy and provide very accurate signals.
Types of indicator signals
- Buy signal
- sell signal
- Uptrend signal
- Downtrend signal
- Strong uptrend and warning of the end of the uptrend.
- Warning of a change in the downward trend at both weak and strong levels.
The meanings of the indicators in the Safe Trade indicator
- Red circles: downward trend
- Green circles: upward trend
- Upward green arrows: buy signal.
- Red downward arrows: sell signal.
- Color change from green to red: sell signal.
- Color change from red to green: buy signal.