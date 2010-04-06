Telegram alert by Veles

Telegram alert by Veles is a tool that allows you to send specific signals of any Meta Trader 4 indicator to your Telegram channel in the form of screenshots, turning your Meta Trader 4 account into a signal provider.

Main functions

  • Ability to select buffers of the required indicator to receive BUY and SELL signals. 
  • Ability to edit the time of sending screenshots. 
  • Ability to customize screenshot resolution. 

Note:

* When submitting screenshots, any objects on your charts such as main indicators, footer indicators and text objects will be included. This tool requires a permanent connection to Telegram and hence will not work in the Strategy Tester. However, a video is available with a live demonstration and correct configuration of Telegram alert by Veles. Telegram alert by Veles - compatible exclusively with Windows and Meta Trader 4.


