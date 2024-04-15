Telegram alert by Veles

Telegram alert by Veles is a tool that allows you to send specific signals of any Meta Trader 4 indicator to your Telegram channel in the form of screenshots, turning your Meta Trader 4 account into a signal provider.

Main functions

  • Ability to select buffers of the required indicator to receive BUY and SELL signals. 
  • Ability to edit the time of sending screenshots. 
  • Ability to customize screenshot resolution. 

Note:

* When submitting screenshots, any objects on your charts such as main indicators, footer indicators and text objects will be included. This tool requires a permanent connection to Telegram and hence will not work in the Strategy Tester. However, a video is available with a live demonstration and correct configuration of Telegram alert by Veles. Telegram alert by Veles - compatible exclusively with Windows and Meta Trader 4.


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Vitalii Selin
Utilities
Tester binary indicators by Veles is a tool that checks the signals of any Meta Trader 4 indicator. Main functions: Ability to select buffers of the required indicator to receive BUY and SELL signals. Ability to select the required expiration time based on indicator signals. Possibility to select the operating time range of the required indicator. Possibility to choose the trading verification scheme that is optimal for you (without martingale, martingale by candles, martingale by signal). Abil
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