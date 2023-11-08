DataSource AC mt4

The Datasource AC indicator is a technical analysis tool developed by the author based on the Accelerator Oscillator. Everyone knows the general principles of working with the AC indicator. Therefore, I will not describe them separately. I will focus on differences.





Differences are a purely technical implementation and expanded indicator. An important feature is that the indicator does not change its values even when using the closing price, since the indicator uses the safe calculation algorithm only on a closed bar. The indicator in principle is not redrawn, all values are absolutely stable and constantly remain in the graphics, if at least once in them appeared. Below there will be a description of the indicator and you can understand what functionality the indicator has. The indicator is also equipped with a signaling system, which can be used in automatic bots.

https://www.mql5.com/eu/market/product/108166 indicator based bot.

Indicator parameters

Period - Sets the indicator period.

- Sets the indicator period. AvgBars - Averaging bars. Allows you to work with the period of averaging.

- Averaging bars. Allows you to work with the period of averaging. Representation - A method of physical interpretation (in the form of amplitude, speed or acceleration). Classic appearance - amplitude.

- A method of physical interpretation (in the form of amplitude, speed or acceleration). Classic appearance - amplitude. Index - From which index the calculation starts.

- From which index the calculation starts. CalcPrice - Approach to price calculation.

- Approach to price calculation. ForwardOn - Calculation from the opposite (as if we know the future). In this case, some of the newest bars cannot be calculated.

- Calculation from the opposite (as if we know the future). In this case, some of the newest bars cannot be calculated. Inversion - Is the inversion of the indicator. SignalOn - Includes a signal system. Arrows on the graph.

- Includes a signal system. Arrows on the graph. MinLevel - Is a minimum reaction to changes.

- Is a minimum reaction to changes. IndexA - Signal fixing index A. When using automated systems can be optimized.

- Signal fixing index A. When using automated systems can be optimized. IndexB - Signal fixing index B. When using automated systems, it can be optimized.

- fixing index B. When using automated systems, it can be optimized. IndexC - Signal fixation index C. When using automated systems, it can be optimized. Limithistory - restriction on the calculation of the depth of history. When using automated systems, set the parameter to the minimum value.







